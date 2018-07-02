Jeanne-Lajoie held a ground-breaking ceremony to celebrate the start of renovation and expansion work at Les Petits Mains Daycare.

A year ago, in June 2017, it was announced that the Minister of Education would be investing $1,058,757 to create additional space at Jeanne-Lajoie Elementary School’s Les Petits Mains Daycare.

The 26 spaces for toddlers and preschool children that currently exist in the daycare at Jeanne-Lajoie have been at full capacity.

Thanks to the investment, eight additional spaces for children from age 2.5 to 4 years will be made available to Pembroke families to help cater to the growth in numbers as reflected by the 20 children currently on the waiting list.

The funding from the Ministry of Education of Ontario will also allow a room to be created for 10 infants from age 0 to 18 months. This infant daycare service will be the first of its kind to serve Francophone families in the Pembroke area.

After a year of planning and preparation, school board officials were joined by a group of staff and students as they celebrated the official commencement of the construction period on June 15.

Conseil des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est (CECCE) director of education Réjean Sirois commented on the importance early childhood services.

“Children are in good hands at Les Petits Mains Daycare,” said Sirois. “Their education will be supported from daycare and kindergarten through to their later years at the Centre Scolaire Catholique Jeanne-Lajoie, allowing them to reach their full potential.”

Johanne Lacombe, president of the Central East Catholic School Board, shared similar thoughts on the importance of early childhood education and how the additional child care spaces will support Jeanne-Lajoie’s French-language community.

“Receiving a good education in a French-language environment at an early age ensures a smooth transition to school and promotes learning and success for the child.

To accommodate additional children at Les Petits Mains, interior renovations will be completed by the beginning of the school year. All work is scheduled to be completed by January 2019.

