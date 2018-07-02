CHAPEAU, QUE. - The graduates of Dr. Wilbert Keon School (DWKS) took time to celebrate their many accomplishments Saturday.

Family, friends and faculty gathered at Chapeau’s Northfork Restaurant to share a meal together and honour the 14 graduates.

Master of ceremonies Christine Emond, a teacher at DWKS, kicked things off with a welcome address to the graduates – congratulating the young adults on reaching the important milestone.

“Thank you for joining us as we acknowledge and commend this group of wonderful and talented young people. Whether they have been with us 14 years or four years, we are truly proud of who they have become and where they are headed,” she said.

This year’s graduating class was proudly represented by two valedictorians, Brody Fleury and Brianna Boisclair, who delivered a co-address.

Boisclair began the address by sharing some memorable moments of their high school years, expressing that despite being a small group of students they shared many big laughs.

“Mrs. Hansen taught us that maybe, just maybe we shouldn’t be building 10 foot high fires. Karen taught us that even when she repeatedly says “were not going to do a play”, we are definitely going to do a play. Ms. Shea has taught us probably every single career known to man, has its pros and cons. Lori taught us when we should curse in French and when we shouldn't. And finally, Mr Schryer taught us that men's dress shoes can sound like women's high heels,” shared Boisclair, as many chuckles erupted throughout the room.

Being such a small graduating class, Fleury said that they had become a very tight-knit group of friends who supported each other throughout their school years, both in and out of class.

“It feels like we've known each other our whole lives and that we never skipped a beat,” said Fleury. “We all fit in with ease and quickly formed bonds and friendships of a lifetime. Over the last five years we’ve created an unlimited amount of memories that we will all remember and cherish year after year from now.”

Both concluded their speech by offering a heart-felt thank you to all of their friends, family and teachers who supported them throughout their high school journey and made it a very positive and rewarding experience.

“We would like to thank all of our teachers for always encouraging us to do our best, acting as our second parents most of the time, putting up with us through our highs and lows and finally making our high school years a blast and something we all will never forget,” said Boisclair.

“These people truly are amazing with all they do for us and for our school,” continued Fleury. “They are some of the nicest, caring and selfless people we’ve ever met and the least we can say is thanks.”

Christine Emond offered the closing remarks as she challenged the students to fondly remember their time at DWKS and put their knowledge and experience towards making a positive impact wherever they go int he future.

As Emond’s final words rang out, everyone joined in applauding and cheering for the DWKS’ Class of 2018.

After enjoying dinner together and receiving their diplomas, a number of awards and bursaries were presented to the graduates. The awards are as follows:

Dr. Wilbert Keon School’s Politeness Award, Josh Mitchell; Principal and Teachers' Award for Personal Commitment, Ryan Emond; The Support Staff Award, Kelsey Walker; The Student Body Award, Kerissa Kidd; The Governing Board Award, Ryan Emond; The Upper Pontiac Parishes Award, Brianna Boisclair; Wayne McIntyre English Award, Connor Belley; French Second Language Award, Isabelle Sallafranque; French Immersion Language Award, Noah Vaillancourt; Outdoor Education Award, Anna Sallafranque; Hansen Award of Distinction, Brody Fleury; The Media Award, Isabelle Sallafranque; Chapeau C.W.L. Good Sportperson Award, Ryan Emond/Brianna Boisclair; Promutuel La Vallee Mutual Award, Kerissa Kidd; The Knights of Columbus Award, Anna Sallafranque/Isabelle Sallafranque/J-p Koski Sunstrum/Thomas Fleming; The Chapeau and District Lions Club Award, Kerissa Kidd; The Western Quebec Schoolboard Citizenship and Leadership Award, Ryan Emond; The Brookfield Power Award, Connor Belley/Ryan Emond; Municipality of Waltham Bursaries, Blake Grieve and Connor Belley; The Municipality of Sheenboro Bursary, Brady Meehan; The Municipality of Chichester Bursary, Andrew Gaudette; Deserving and Hardworking Awards, Anna Sallafranque and Brody Fleury; The Frank Carroll Insurance Award, Kerissa Kidd; M. Kidd and Sons Award, Anna Sallafranque/Ryan Emond; The McGill University Awards, Ryan Emond/Noah Vaillancourt; The Andre Fortin Award, Noah Vaillancourt; Dr. Wilbert Keon Award, Ryan Emond.

