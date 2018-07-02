Mustangs' Class of 2018 bids farewell to Mackenzie

DEEP RIVER – The Class of 2018 bid a fond farewell to Mackenzie Community School as a new journey began for a special group of Mustangs.

With proud family and friends watching, 44 graduates walked across the stage at Childs Auditorium to receive their Ontario Secondary School diplomas at the school’s convocation. In his final address to the students, principal Ivan Saari asked them what will you reflect on about the past and how will they influence the future. He also challenged them to have a presence as they embark onto society as high school graduates.

“In our technological age, our society is slowly relinquishing the importance of a signature and cursive writing, language continues to evolve with upper case letters and punctuation tries to maintain a place in our communication,” said Saari. “With the connectivity we all carry with us, we are faced with another debate that will impact our relationships, our schooling, our careers and work, our parenthood and the values we pass along to our children. You will have to decide how present you will be.”

The principal reminded them not to forget to love the people who have supported you on your learning adventures. He recommend spending time with them and cautioned against thanking them by text, emoji, or a social media post.

“You have been guided by a wonderful and caring staff,” Saari concluded. “A high five would not be unwelcome. Be present one last time with them. And take your past Mackenzie experiences, and be present in your futures.”

In his valedictory address, Ben Sylvestre explained that high school has been the perfect collective-collider - a perfect place to find so many beautiful irregular stones, scooped from the sentiment of the Ottawa Valley like gravel.

“Walking through those doors in Grade 9, we were all our own unique piece of rock. As we spend time in the tumbles of highschool, we make up, as a whole, every individuals collective abrasion. As a group, we soften our edges together,” Sylvestre said. “We get a little more willing to roll with the punches, a little more ready to chat with the lady at the post office or share a joke with the pharmacist.”

Sylvestre added that if highschool did one thing for him personally, and one thing for the class collectively, it was showing that’s it's good to imperfect.

“So this is it. Take a breath,” he concluded. “Brush the gravel dust off the shoulders of those gowns,

and remember how the fabrics rubs against those chairs. Maybe, at least for the moment, you’re done with polishing stones.”

The Renfrew County Medallion, given to Grade 12 students with six level four credits, were awarded to Will Baird, Jason Buyers, Asa Dillenbeck, Emily Elliott, Grace Gaffney, Max Guerout, Colin Isok, Matthew King, Nicholas Osborne, Martin Pucciarelli, Taylor Sims, Ben Sylvestre, Al Williams, Eric Birchall, Ecaterina Facina, Tom Li, Andrew Masala, Snehkumar Patel, Hai Ling Rao, Kendra Wang.

Al Williams received the Renfrew County Technical Medallion. The Technical Certificate was presented to Asa Dillenbeck, Chris Kasaboski, Wade Reith, Al Williams.

The Governor General’s Academic Medal, which recognizes students who have achieved the highest academic average, was presented to Kendra Wang. Shayne Morin received the Ontario Principal's Council Award. Matthew King received the Lieutenant Governor Community Volunteer Award.

Recipients of awards, bursaries and scholarships from Mackenzie were: Danusia Oczko Memorial Scholarship – Will Baird; Davis Earle Scholarship for Excellence in Stem Subjects – Tom Li; Dolores Gray Award – Max Guerout, Taylor Sims; du Manoir Memorial Scholarship – Blake Remus; Elliott Memorial Award – Kendra Wang; Joyce and Jim Howard Memorial Scholarship – Eric Birchall, Emily Elliott, Colin Isok, Ben Sylvestre; Margaret McWilliam Memorial Scholarship – Lynsey Adams; ; Morris Wesanko Achievement Award – Shayne Morin.

Paddy Chapman Memorial Scholarship – Asa Dillenbeck; Rachel Irene Merredew Memorial Scholarship – Ben Sylvestre; Stephan McGillis Memorial Scholarship – Hai Ling Rao; Colin Hood OFSAA School Sport Award – Max Guerout, Taylor Sims; Chalk River and Area Lions Club – Chris Kasaboski; Deep River and District Hospital Auxiliary Award – Emily Elliott, Tom Li; Deep River Community Association – Matthew King. Deep River Players Theatrical Arts Bursary – Matthew King; Deep River Science Academy Bursary – Anna Katsaras; Kinsmen Award – Matthew King; Knights of Columbus Branch 5649 Award – Chris Kasaboski, Chris Merrick, Shayne Morin.

Mackenzie High School Reunion Award – Grace Gaffney, Taylor Sims. Northern Credit Union Bursary – Chris Kasaboski; Ontario Power Generation Award – Emily Elliott, Alex Sonnenburg; OSSTF District 28 Bursary – Nick Osborne; Professional Engineers Ontario Algonquin Chapter Engineering Scholarship – Eric Birchall, Kendra Wang; Renfrew County Road Supervisors Association Bursary – Devin Lapping; Rotary Club of North Renfrew Award – Al Williams; Royal Canadian Legion Awards Deep River Branch – Eric Birchall, Grace Gaffney, Shayne Morin; Russ Holmberg Award – Taylor Sims; Upper Ottawa Valley Chamber of Commerce – Deep River District Branch – Grace Gaffney; Valley Transportation Award – Chris Kasaboski; World Awareness Award – Kendra Wang.

