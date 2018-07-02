Pembroke celebrates Canada's 151st

Pembroke proved that it takes more than just an unseasonably hot day to dampen its patriotic spirit.

Despite the 40 degree heat, the city welcomed hundreds of proud Canadians who were decked out in red and white and more than eager to show their spirit and take part in celebrating their country’s 151st birthday on Sunday.

Beginning at noon, the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 72 hosted the opening ceremonies to honour the brave men and women who stood on guard for their country and fought for “the True North strong and free”.

Once the colour party marched while bearing the flags, the Pembroke Legion Band rang out with ‘O Canada’ as everyone held their heads up high and were united in a beautiful display of true patriot love.

Thereafter, Zone G-7 Deacon Dave Norris held everyone’s attention with a rousing and thoughtful opening prayer during which he asked everyone to give thanks to the great land of Canada and its bountiful beauty and peace.

“From the heights of a snow-capped peak in the Rockies, to the depths of a mine in Sudbury; from the crowds on the subway in rush hour to miles travelled in Nunavut without seeing a soul; from a huge pine tree in the forest to the beautiful sunsets at night; from the might moose to minutes mosquito; from maple syrup to beaver to hockey,” said Norris. “This is Canada, O Lord, our home and native land that is a gift from you. Today we honour that gift and give thanks for it.”

Norris also asked everyone to join in praying for the country’s needs so that it will remain a great nation.

“Make us who came from many nations with many different languages a united people. Defend our liberties and give those whom we have entrusted with the authority of government the spirit of wisdom, that there may be justice and peace in our land,” said Norris.

Following Norris’ rousing prayer, Branch 72 president Stan Halliday read the act of remembrance to honour the country’s fallen soldiers, before engaging in the laying of the wreaths with veterans and local dignitaries.

Closing out the ceremony, Mayor Mike LeMay made the official declaration of Canada Day as he beautifully listed the many reasons to celebrate the great country he calls home.

“On the 151st birthday of Canada, we celebrate our country, one of the most diverse on our planet. We are a people with a history, a rich and diverse culture and a bright future.” said LeMay. “We celebrate this Canada Day because we enjoy the rights and freedoms afforded us through a democratic society. We celebrate those who make our community a better place to raise our children and welcome new people. We celebrate those who serve our community and country in the line of duty both at here and overseas. Happy birthday Canada!”

Following the opening ceremonies, a sea of red and white descended upon the myriad of activities at the waterfront and Downtown Pembroke, as people of all ages enjoyed live music, games and the beautiful patriotic spirit of the community.

