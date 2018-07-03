Family & Children Services release annual report

The 2017-2018 annual report for Renfrew County Family and Children’s Services (FCS) reflects a year of excellent results and ongoing improvement.

In their joint report, executive director Arijana Haramincic and board chairwoman Cindy Jones commented on the positive difference that FCS continues to make in the lives of families, adults and children across Renfrew County.

“When I started my career in the social services field more than 20 years ago, the driving force behind the work was the motivation to make a difference, and this hasn’t changed,” said Haramincic.

As exemplified by the results of the annual report, Haramincic said that the FCS yielded positive growth in many categories, with an increase in participation from all ages of clientele.

Throughout the 2017-2018 year, the FCS welcomed 131 children and youth in childcare programs, 365 adults and children were served by Behaviour Services, 49 adults and children were supported by Speech and Language Services, 119 children were served by Infant Development Services, 447 children were served by Children’s Service Coordination Services, 132 families were supported by Family Visitation and Exchange Services, and d164 children and youth participated in the KUMON math and reading program.

“The number of clients we service has remained steady through this fiscal year. We continue to innovate our operations so that all who seek our help receive service in a timely matter,” said Haramincic.

Among other successes, FCS’ EarlyON Child and Family Centre Pembroke was named the lead agency for the Ontario Early Years programming in Renfrew County. As well, FCS was selected to deploy one position in the first wave of 34 Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) positions across the province. As part of this deployment, FCS developed a service framework and a community engagement strategy to launch FASD services to families in the county.

Haramincic said that while the results prove that the FCS is successfully building and maintaining a caring community, there’s always room to improve and room for even greater care.

“At the end of each day, we ask ourselves Have I made a difference? Have I made it better for children, youth, adults and families in Renfrew County?” said Haramincic. “Some may call it accountability – we call it caring. Caring to ensure our services are making a positive and meaningful difference. Caring to ensure that as a community we are thriving and continuing to be sustainable and accessible to everyone. Caring to ensure our staff are knowledgeable, skilled and their own wellness is supported.”

