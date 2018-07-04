Petawawa imposes immediate fire ban

The Town of Petawawa has become the latest Upper Ottawa Valley municipality to impose a fire ban during the current heat wave that has gripped Eastern and central Canada and parts of the U.S.

Fire Chief Steve Knott announced the ban Wednesday effective immediately.

“Due to extreme heat and lack of precipitation causing acute dry conditions, residents are advised that a fire ban has been issued,” Knott said in a statement.

This fire ban refers to all recreational fire burning and will remain in force and effect until further notice. As a reminder to Rural Burning permit holders, rural burning, is not permitted between May 1 and Oct. 31, he added.

Earlier this week, Laurentian Valley imposed its own fire ban, while the City of Pembroke has watering restrictions in effect until Sept. 15. As many as 16 people have died in Quebec from complications related to the extended period of hot and humid weather.

On Wednesday, Environment Canada was calling the extreme heat event the most significant in the past few years. Temperatures today have climbed into the low to mid-30s and are expected to do the same on Thursday. Humidex values are expected again to reach near 40 on Thursday, the agency said.