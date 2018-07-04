PETAWAWA – The third annual Golf for the Cure fundraiser is getting ready to tee off against cancer.

The event will once again be held at the Petawawa Golf Club on Thursday, July 19, beginning with a shotgun start at 5 p.m. This is part of the regular ladies night at the club and participants are encouraged to wear pink.

Each Golf Fore the Cure has typically raised around $4,000 and club co-captains and event organizers Gerri Brunette and Paula Paquette are hoping for the same success this year. Aside from the registration fees contributing to the bottom line, participants can also sponsor a hole either in memory of someone who has lost their battle with cancer or in support of someone who is still fighting, at a cost of $25. The evening is all about fun so there are also a number of other draws and prizes up for grabs, with different activities and challenges planned for a number of holes on the course.

Kathy Wyatt, an eight-year survivor of breast cancer, will serve as the honorary survivor for the event. When she was diagnosed at Stage 3, the prognosis was not good, so she feels fortunate to have a second chance.

She found the lump in her breast during a routine mammogram. During the physical exam she felt what she describes as a hot spot and the lump was discovered through imaging. After a biopsy, it was determined a lumpectomy was required.

“I would really encourage women to get out and have a mammogram done,” Wyatt said.

After honing her golf skills during the winter months in Florida, she is looking forward to taking part in the Golf Fore the Cure later this month.

“It is an awesome event and not enough can be done to raise funds and awareness,” she said.

For those who don't want to golf but want to enjoy the meal afterwards, that is an option with the dinner expected to start at 7:30 p.m. For more information or to register, call the Pro Shop at 613-687-8294. The rain date is July 26.

