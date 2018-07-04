Have you ever wondered what it would be like to sail a small boat? Author Gary Paulsen offers this description in “Caught by the Sea”.

“For those of you who wish to get a feel for it, get in the car and bring it up to 50 miles an hour and then stick your head and arms outside and, while driving, try to fold up a simple bath towel in the wind”.

Rather than try this desperate expedient, we suggest you check out the summer sailing program offered by the Deep River Yacht and Tennis Club. Here are some of this summer’s highlights:

Weekly youth sailing lessons for children aged 8 to 17 will be held daily, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., from July 9 to Aug. 24 (one week later than last year). Instruction is provided by Sail Canada trained instructors to CanSail Level 4. Student progress is reported weekly by email through the Sail Canada Checklick software. Classes may be arranged in one-week sessions but students are encouraged to sign up for more than one session to gain confidence and experience. Junior sailing students do not require a club membership to take part. Supervision can be provided, if requested, during the lunch break from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

A weekend adult sailing course is also being offered, consisting of 12 hours of instruction over two days. This course will be offered July 21-22 with a weather alternate of July 28 - 29. No previous sailing experience is necessary. Students learn to sail two-person dinghies (Laser 2’s and 420’s). Extreme physical fitness is definitely not required but students should expect to get wet!

Dinghy races are held on Tuesday nights, from 5 p.m. to dusk, June through September. Committee and rescue duties are performed by the Yacht Club instructors. All participants must have a club membership and pay a racing program fee. For sailors with their own boats, this includes summer dinghy storage on the beach. For experienced sailors without boats, the fee includes use of the club dinghies for the Tuesday races. Senior students of the sailing school are also encouraged to come out to hone their skills around the buoys. If you are not sure whether you have sufficient experience to join in, check with one of the contacts listed below. Crew positions may be available and we are happy to encourage newcomers to try the sport.

The club will offer the popular “Casual Sailing” program again this year on Monday evenings from 5 p.m. starting July 9. The goal of the program is to offer an opportunity for sailing school students, graduates of the school or local sailors to enjoy a non-competitive evening of sailing with a safety boat in attendance. Club boats are available or you are welcome to sail your own boat. An instructor will be available on the beach to help with rigging and launching and a safety crew will be on hand to fish you out in the event of a capsize. A straight fee of $15.00 / person is charged for the evening.

For more information about these and other DRYTC programs, check out the club website at www.drytc.ca or contact Muriel Hostettler (613-584-4900) for youth and adult sailing lessons or John Wills (613-584-2879) for dinghy racing. Like the group on Facebook at Deep River Sailing School.