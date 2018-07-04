LAURENTIAN VALLEY TWP. – A truck driver from Quebec has been charged as a result of a single-vehicle tractor-trailer crash early Wednesday morning.

Tim Alexander, 40, of Dollard-des-Ormeaux, Que. has been charged by the Ontario Provincial Police with careless driving under the Highway Traffic Act.

The crash occurred in the 400 block of Forest Lea Road in Laurentian Valley Twp., just west of the intersection with B-Line Road.

Police said that just before 3 a.m., the tractor-trailer was eastbound on Forest Lea Road when it left the roadway, plowed through guard posts, and down a steep embankment, coming to rest in some brush and trees. The driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to the Pembroke Regional Hospital in an ambulance by paramedics with Renfrew County Paramedic Service.

The truck, which was transporting paint, sustained extensive damage. It began leaking fuel and paint as a result of the crash and so the Ministry of the Environment has been contacted to attend the scene.