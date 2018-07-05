Feds will not restart NRU, County learns

The federal government has turned down a request from the County of Renfrew to extend the life of the National Research Universal (NRU) reactor at Chalk River until 2021.

The NRU began shutdown and decommissioning procedures on March 31 with the expiration of its operating licence. Last December, County council passed a resolution seeking an extension so Canadian Nuclear Laboratories (CNL) could continue producing medical isotopes.

The resolution stemmed from a proposal by the NRU/CNL Alumni Network to keep the NRU running, while working with South Africa in terms of isotope manufacturing and nuclear research. Canada and South Africa signed a nuclear co-operation agreement in 2016 setting out the transfer of Canadian-supplied nuclear material, equipment and technology.

In his June 1 letter to County Warden Jennifer Murphy, natural resources minister Jim Carr said Atomic Energy of Canada Limited (AECL) will be investing $1.2 billion over 10 years in new and renewed science and site support infrastructure at the Chalk River Laboratories, however, the NRU will not be restarted. Laurentian Hills Mayor John Reinwald received the news with disappointment.

“We were hoping CNL would take another look at NRU and see if there was any possibility of extending its life again,” said Reinwald.

The mayor noted that AECL and CNL had been looking at other options, such as smaller module reactors, but there were no discussions surrounding the installation of a research reactor.

“We will certainly being talking to CNL about their future prospects on a research-type reactor,” he added.

The county resolution called for Ottawa to consider continuing to operate the Canadian Neutron Beam Centre and design a new business model for the production of Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99), which is used for diagnostic nuclear medical imaging. Atomic Energy of Canada Limited (AECL) should also lead a consortium that would replace the inefficient and unfair supply chain model with an industrial radiopharmacy model centred at Chalk River, the resolution added. That consortium would work with South Africa on the design and construction of a fully-integrated Mo-99 production facility at a CANDU reactor site. Finally the resolution calls for the launch of an international trade organization to deal strictly with the export of Mo-99.

