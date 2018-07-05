RCCDSB unveils a positive 2018-2019 budget

The Renfrew County Catholic District School Board (RCCDSB) passed a $73-million budget that aims to highlight their vision statement.

It was on June 25 that RCCDSB trustees gathered together to discuss the positive contents of the 2018-2019 budget which they were more than pleased to pass.

“I think this Budget will ensure that we continue to provide the best education possible for all of our students across our Board while aligning with Our Vision, strategic plan and Ministry of Education goals,” said Renfrew County Catholic District School Board Chair David Howard. “It will maintain a deficit within the Ministry of Education’s guidelines of one per cent. It also will ensure that the class sizes in our schools meet Ministry regulations.”

Along with continuing to work on last year’s budget theme to “sustain safe school environments characterized by warmth, hospitality, hood humour and joy, as well as ensuring students reach their full potential”, the new school year will focus on the RCCDSB’s vision of “reverencing the dignity of the whole person”.

According to Howard, the idea is to nurture and foster the academic, physical, emotional and spiritual growth of the students in a holistic manner.

“As a faith-based education system, we encourage our students to expand their hearts, souls and minds, and to reach their full potential through spiritual, intellectual, emotional and physical learning. And we are committed to providing 21st-century teaching and learning within a welcoming environment that encourages students to achieve their personal best,” said Howard.

In order to successfully fulfill their mission for the new school year, the RCCDSB will remain committed to providing an education that is defined by policies, practices and relationships that ensure the ‘whole child’ is supported. The board’s distinctive Catholic curriculum will seek to nurture the giftedness, self-worth and potential of each student within safe environments characterized by warmth, hospitality, good humour and joy.

Thanks to funding from the Ministry of Education, the board will be adding four new positions to expand Mental Health and Special Education services with funding from the Ministry of Education. The board has also received $105,000 from the Ministry for the Innovation in Learning Fund (ILF) to support technology in the classroom and the board has budgeted an additional $200,000 for Early Literacy programs as it continues to focus on the core subjects of literacy and mathematics.

As well, the Social Studies curriculum is being revised to more fully incorporate Indigenous Education and ensure that Truth and Reconciliation is part of everyday conversation. The religious education program “Growing in Faith, Growing in Christ” will continue to be implemented, rolling out in Grade 5 classes in the coming year. Outdoor and experiential learning opportunities will continue to be offered for all students through Shaw Woods programs.

In the area of capital expenditures, the Board will invest $9.4 million into school additions, renewal and renovations for older buildings and to improve energy efficiency. In Renfrew, a new building will replace the existing St. Thomas the Apostle school, and an addition will be built at St. Joseph’s High School to address space challenges, which are also being faced in Arnprior.

Capital investments also include a daycare at St. John Bosco in Barry’s Bay and Our Lady of Lourdes in Pembroke. A Board-specific initiative will provide $10,000 in funds for each school to upgrade classrooms and furniture to help ensure welcoming, modern learning environments.

“As trustees, we work to ensure that our students can learn and grow in a safe, respectful Catholic environment that encourages creativity, generosity of spirit and achievement. And I believe that this Budget will help us to meet those responsibilities,” said Howard.

