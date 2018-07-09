Kids of Steel test their mettle in triathlon

GARRISON PETAWAWA – We may be two years away from the Tokyo Summer Games but the Olympians of the future were testing their endurance during the ninth annual Kids of Steel Triathlon Sunday.

Families cheered on as 110 kids, ranging in ages from six to 17, launched from the start line at Dundonald Hall. Kids of Steel offers youngsters the opportunity to experience the sport of triathlon in a positive environment.

The competition consists of three timed phases - a swim in the pool, a bike ride and a run, all designed to push the limits of participants and teach them to achieve an attainable goal. The event included a duathlon which has the challengers biking one lap of the Dundonald Hall track and then running 100 metres.

For those ages six to seven, they must swim 25 metres, bike 1.5 kilometres and run 500 metres. Eight to nine-year-olds have to swim 40 metres, bike four kilometres and run one kilometre. Kids in the 10 to 11 category are challenged to swim 100 metre, cycle five kilometres and run 1.5 kilometres. Competitors aged 12-13 swim 200 metres, cycle eight kilometres and run two kilometres. At age 14-15, the kids swim 300 metres, bike 10 kilometres and then run another three kilometres. The 16-17 age group swim for 300 metres, cycle 12.5 kilometres and run three kilometres.

The top three competitors in all age categories, boys and girls, of the Petawawa Kids of Steel 2018 are as follows, with times in minutes and seconds:

In the age six-seven class, Corbin Knockleby placed first overall with a time of 9:29. Rounding out the top boys were Zackary Schroeder (10:43) and Jaxson McLean (11:23). The top female finisher was Lydia McCabe, with a time of 10:30. She was followed by Clare Fitzgerald (11:58) and Zoe Ladouceur (13:42).

In the age eight to nine class, Sidney Stewart placed first overall with a time of 17:42. He was followed by Lochlan Serre (19:37) and Olivier Bergeron (20:46). The top female finisher was Isabella Kenol, with a time of 20:42. She was followed by Rebecca Egan (23:01) and Alice Simard (23:02).

Christopher Lavoie placed first overall as top male in the age 10-11 class with a time of 22:06. He was followed by Sean Dunn (23:04) and Edouard Bergeron (25:06). The top female finisher was Serena Shields, with a time of 24:22. She was followed by Rose McCafferty (25:08) and Reese Johnson (26:07).

Andrew Richards placed first overall in the age 12-13 category with a time of 31:00. He was followed by Noah Maggio (32:25) and Liam McDonald (33:06). The top female finisher was Maria Wheeler, with a time of 35:29. She was followed by Olivia Haley (36:13) and Summer Cote-Clemens (44:20).

In the age 14-15 class, Meg Wheeler placed first overall with a time of 38:29, followed by Ekaterina Panova (42:50) and Anastasia Spurling (43:29). The top male finisher was William Egan with a time of 40:17, followed by Owen Higgins (48:05). Remi Lavoie took first place in the age 16-17 class with a time of 56:12.3. Fiona Thomas and Catherine Bell both tied for second with a time of 56:12.4.

For complete results, visit www.sportstats.ca and look for Kids of Steel, Petawawa.

SChase@postmedia.com