Around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, July 10 the City of Pembroke issued an open air recreational fire ban.

The statement issued by the city read: “After careful consideration of the Ontario Ministry of Resources ‘Factors for Consideration for Fire Bans’ and in compliance with By-Law #2004-31, The City of Pembroke is issuing an immediate ban on recreational open air burning due to the extreme heat and lack of precipitation causing tinder dry conditions.”

Residents should also be aware that during this ban there is no open air burning allowed period.

Residents who have been issued a fire permit according to By-law #2004-31 (restricted to properties that border along the Ottawa, Muskrat or Indian Rivers or under personal exemption by the fire chief) are still under the open recreational fire ban.

The only exception to the ban is being within organized campgrounds – the City of Pembroke Riverside Park campground.

This fire ban is instituted immediately for the prevention of person caused fires and will be in force until further notice.

Further Information on this fire ban can be obtained from the Pembroke Fire Department by calling 613-735-6821 ext. 1201.

