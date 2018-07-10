Man drowns at Owl Rafting: police

The waters of the Ottawa River has claimed yet another life.

The Renfrew Detachment of the OPP confirmed Monday that a Markham, Ontario drowned at Owl Rafting on Friday night. Police, along with Renfrew County Paramedics and firefighters from Whitewater Region, responded to reports that a swimmer who had gone under water at at 6:28 p.m. The victim was located and pulled to shore where resuscitation efforts were started, police said.

The victim was transported to hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later. He has been identified as 22-year-old Charles (Chuck) Ozulumba.

The Office for the Chief Coroner of Ontario is leading the investigation, with assistance from the Renfrew OPP. A post mortem examination has been scheduled.

The fatality comes more than two weeks after a member of the Royal Canadian Dragoons drowned in the Ottawa River near Beachburg. Trooper Sam Christiansen died after being caught in a set of rapids off Grant Settlement Road on June 22.