Police identify fire victim

LAURENTIAN VALLEY - Police have identified the victim of Friday night's devastating fire that destroyed two homes and a garage on Round Lake Road.

In a statement from the Upper Ottawa Valley Ontario Provincial Police detachment released Tuesday, police responded to a structure fire of a garage that was threatening its neighboring homes on Round Lake Road near TV Tower Road on Friday at around 10 p.m. The body of 73-year-old Darlene Hartwick was located in the garage. A joint investigation by the Ontario Fire Marshall and the OPP concluded that the death was accidental and that foul play is not suspected in the death.

The Laurentian Valley Fire Department fought the fire along with assistance from the Petawawa Fire Department. It took 60 minutes to bring the blaze under control.