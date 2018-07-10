Sorrows, Valour top Grade 6 track competition

PETAWAWA – Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School and Valour K-12 topped the Grade 6 division during the county elementary track and field competition here on June 6.

The Renfrew County Elementary Interscholastic Athletic Association (RCEIAA) West Division's Track and Field Championships returned to Valour sports field with squads of athletes from 13 schools showing their mettle in numerous disciplines. Sorrows claimed the top spot in combined team scores in the Grade 6 division with the Catholic school recording 137 points, followed in second by Valour with 102 points. Rounding out the top five schools were Rockwood Public School, with 96.83 points, Champlain Discovery Public School, with 84.83 points, and Highview Public School, with 65.50 points.

Here are the top three finishers for each Grade 6 event:

In the girls 100-metre dash, Sorrows' Carlyn Brunette captured first place, followed by Reegan Felhaber, from Ecole L'Equinoxe, and Rockwood's Bethany Jenvey. Brunette also won the girls 200-metre dash, followed by Sorrows' Maura Smid and Reegan Felhaber. Equinoxe's Summer Cote-Clemens claimed the girls 400-metre dash, followed by Sorrows' Megan Morrow and Equinoxe's Emmi Corriveau.

Summer Cote-Clemens also took first in the girls 800-meter run, followed by Emmi Corriveau and Sorrows' Chelsea Walker. In the girls high jump, Champlain's Carrie Ross finished in first. There was a three-way tie for second place between Rockwood's Lily Seegmiller, Ella Garrick, from Mackenzie Community School, and Champlain's Charlotte Meery.

In the girls long jump, Maura Smid captured first, followed by Sarah Causey, from St. Mary's Catholic School, and Lily Seegmiller. Valour's Aaliyah Valentiate won the girls shot put, followed by Sorrows' Mikayla Giroux and Champlain's Abby Stitt. Mikayla Giroux claimed the girls javelin throw, followed by Rockwood's Zoe McLaren and Champlain's Abigail Gleason. In the girls 4x100-metre relay, Sorrows finished in first place, followed by Equinoxe and Valour.

In the boys 100-metre dash, Sorrows' Kasey Pilatzke took first place, followed by Mackenzie's Peter Facina and Valour's Noah Maggio. The boys 200-metre dash was won by Noah Maggio, followed by Kasey Pilatzke and Highview's Aidan McGill. Valour's Tyler Sparling claimed the boys 400-metre dash, followed by Valour's Cole Foley and Champlain's David Goudie.

Tyler Sparling also captured the boys 800-metre run, followed by Chase Peck, from Beachburg Public School, and Highview's Will Hugli. Highview's Jon Nicol won the boys high jump, followed by Champlain's Logan Eddy and Peter Facina. Beachburg's Nolan Cuddy took first in the boys long jump, followed by Rockwood's Devon Ford and Sorrows' Ryan Pilatzke.

Devon Ford came in first in the boys shot put, followed by Devon Cass, from Pine View Public School, and Brandt Whitelaw, from St. Mary's. Highview's Jon Nicol claimed the boys javelin throw, followed by Ryan Pilatzke and Pine View's Carson March. In the boys 4x100-metre, Rockwood finished in first place, followed by second place Valour and Our Lady of Sorrows.

