Kinsmen Pool needs roof replacement, consultants

The city recently received a report on the condition of the aging Kinsmen Pool with consultants advising council that the structure's walls and roof should be removed and replaced.

In a 2016 report from HP Engineering, the consultants cautioned that based on the observed condition of the wall and roof structures of the pool enclosure, future structural issues could arise if timely repairs are not undertaken, council heard during their parks and recreation committee meeting. The administration building, despite its age of around 60 years, is generally in good to fair condition with some localized areas requiring short term attention in order to prolong the useful service life of that area of the building, according to the report.

HP Engineering did a follow-up assessment in May. While their original observations stand, the firm reported that the roof panels, wall panels and girts of the pool enclosure structure should be replaced in the immediate future. They did not provide a timeframe.

“While no evidence of impending structural failure/collapse was observed during our inspections, it is not possible to predict when such a failure may occur,” the report stated. “Elements in the condition as observed cannot be relied upon to provide any measure of long term performance. Based on the performance of the structure over the last two years and the current condition of the structural elements, it is our opinion that any appreciable additional load on the roof, such as snow load, could pose an immanent health and safety risk to pool users.”

Chief administrative officer Terry Lapierre said he and parks and recreation manager Ron Conroy will speak with the consultants to get their definition of immediate future. In previous discussions, staff told council that the city could spend $700,000 to rehabilitate the current structure, however, that work will not be adequate enough to do the upgrades needed to extend the life of the building.

Preliminary estimates on a new pool facility would be in the area of between $7 million and $10 million. Although council set aside $240,000 in this year's budget for the pool, the future of the facility will be left to the new council taking office in December.

