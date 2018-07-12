A donation from the Renfrew County Catholic District School Board will help provide school supplies for more than 40 children.

The RCCDSB recently held a dress down day that raised $3,118 for Renfrew County’s Child Poverty Action Network (CPAN). This is enough to provide Tools for Schools for more than 41 students in the county.

“Initiatives like this are very creative as well as being very important,” said Lyn Smith, CPAN executive director, upon receiving the donation. “Research continues to prove that students who go to school unprepared and without the tools to learn are at a disadvantage, and at higher risk of dropping out.”

Smith also noted that CPAN is currently trying to raise the amount needed to run this most used program. Through generous donations, like this most recent one from the school board, brings the amount raised to $41,000, but the program requires $60,000 per year.

“We are hoping that our kind and caring community will step up and donate,” she said “It costs $75 per student per year, a relatively small amount which makes a huge difference in the life of a child in need.”

Jaimie Perry, director of education for RCCDSB was extremely happy with the amount of funds raised.

“We are very pleased to forward this donation from employees of the Renfrew County Catholic District School Board as a sign of our support for the work CPAN does to address child poverty in Renfrew County,” he said.

Tools for School was the first program created when a group of individuals came together in the year 2000 and stuffed one backpack at a time and gave them out on a case-by-case basis. Currently CPAN helps hundreds of children annually.

“CPAN is not government funded so relies solely on grants, fundraisers like this one, and donations,” said Smith.

If you would like more information regarding Tools for School, CPAN, or child poverty, please contact Lyn Smith at lsmith@phoenixctr.com or 613-735-9579. More information is available online at www.renfrewcountycpan.ca.