PETAWAWA – Valour High School will be inducting its inaugural class into a newly established Sports Wall of Fame.

Back at the former General Panet High School, a similar wall of fame was erected in the main lobby to celebrate the achievements of those Panthers who moved on to successful careers and brought distinction to the community. When Panet was closed in 2014, the wall came down.

“When we left General Panet, that wall was dismantled and we always meant to putting it back up here at Valour,” said teacher Gary Serviss. “Hopefully this will inspire all the athletes and teams to aspire to get their picture on the Wall of Fame.”

The first inductees were announced at Valour's annual athletic awards assembly in June. To be inducted, a student must be graduating and must have attended seven individual provincial championship finals or won a medal at Ontario Federation of School Athletic Associations (OFSAA). You could be eligible if your junior team advances to regional finals at the Eastern Ontario Secondary School Athletic Association (EOSSAA) level, or if you senior team reaches the provincials. Teams could also be eligible for induction. Here is Valour's Sports Wall of Fame Class of 2018:

Kelsey Serviss attended nine OFSAA's during her high school athletics career. She raced in three OFSAA cross-country finals with her best finish at 32nd place. Kelsey competed in four OFSAA nordic finals with her best finish at 19th place. She also reached two OFSAA track and field championships achieving a 20th place finish.

Brandon Royce appeared in nine OFSAA's. He ran in four OFSAA cross-country finals achieving a 16th place finish. He was a member of the history-making senior boys cross-country squad that captured OFSAA gold medals in 2012 and 2014. Brandon raced in three OFSAA nordic finals achieving a 54th place best finish. He competed in two OFSAA track and field championships recording a 13th place finish.

Max Serviss attended eight OFSAA's. He ran in four OFSAA cross-country finals achieving a 14th place finish. He was also a member of the senior boys cross-country squad that won the OFSAA gold medal in 2014. Max won two silvers and two bronze medals during four appearances at the OFSAA track and field championships.

Adam Paquette appeared in seven OFSAA's. He ran in three OFSAA cross-country finals achieving a ninth place finish. He was also a member of the senior boys cross-country squad that won the OFSAA gold medal in 2014. Adam raced in the OFSAA nordic finals with his best finish at 32nd place. He competed in three OFSAA track and field championships with a ninth place finish.

Nick Bauernschmitt competed in nine OFSAA's. He appeared at the OFSAA cross-country championships on four occasions. Nick reached the OFSAA track and field finals five times winning a silver medal in the 800-metre run.

Sam Serviss went to 12 OFSAA's. He competed in five OFSAA cross-country championships with a best finish of ninth place. He was a member of the senior boys cross-country squad that won OFSAA gold medals in 2012 and 2014. Sam raced in three OFSAA nordic finals with a 27th place finish. In four appearances at the OFSAA track and field finals, he captured two ribbons, placed eighth in the 3,000-metre run and seventh in the steeplechase.

Sophie Warren appeared in 12 OFSAA's. She ran in four OFSAA cross-country championships finishing as high as fifth place. She raced in four OFSAA nordic finals finishing in 32nd place. During three OFSAA track and field championships, Sophie had a best finish of eighth place. She also advanced to one OFSAA snowboarding final.

SChase@postmedia.com