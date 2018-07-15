Amazing Community Challenge coming on Aug. 25

PETAWAWA – The Women Walking for Hope are returning this summer with a new event that will give friends, family and co-workers the chance to take the fight to cancer.

The Amazing Community Challenge, which will be held on Saturday, Aug. 25, is an interactive opportunity that will see teams of four taking on tests of physical and mental ability, all in the name of raising money for the Canadian Cancer Society of Renfrew County’s Wheels for Hope program. The event will be hosted at the Petawawa Heritage Village on Civic Centre Road with the races taking place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“It's along the idea of TV's Amazing Race,” said event co-ordinator Lesley Buckingham. “Bring your brains, your braun and your besties. This will be a day of fun, laughter and community spirit.”

Raising $43,337 for the Wheels of Hope over the last seven years, the Women Walking for Hope usually hold an annual St. Patrick's Day dance in support of their efforts. However, this year they decided to do something that different.

“We wanted an event that encompassed young and old,” Buckingham explained. “We wanted a community event that the whole family can enjoy.”

Much like the popular Amazing Race show, teams of four will be dispatched from the start line at the Heritage Village to stations throughout Pembroke and Petawawa. At each station, they will have a task they will need to complete before they head to the next point. It's estimated it will take six hours to visit all stations and make it back to the Village. All contestants will need is a car to travel in, a solid team of four family or friends and the desire to have tons of fun.

Teams can register until Friday, July 27 for the Early Bird cost of $80. The registration fee after that will be $100. All registered teams will receive a tax deductible receipt from the Canadian Cancer Society. Sponsors are encouraged but not mandatory. Prizes for the top fundraising team and top fundraising individual will be presented at the end of the day.

There will also be a silent auction and organizers are still seeking donated items from local businesses for the auction. All proceeds will go towards the Renfrew County’s Wheels for Hope program which provides transportation to people travelling back and forth to cancer appointments primarily in Ottawa and Kingston. Buckingham hopes the event raises the profile of this initiative and the incredible impact it has made.

“This service is made possible because of our amazing 30 volunteer drivers we have throughout the county as well as people like the ladies from “Women Walking for Hope” who have dedicated so many hours to fundraising towards this program,” said Canadian Cancer Society community fundraising specialist Leigh Costello.

Through their various fundraising efforts over the past seven years, Women Walking for Hope have provided more than 450 trips to cancer treatment to people throughout Renfrew County, added Costello. This represents approximately 50 people or 50 families who’s battle with cancer has been made just a little less stressful because of the great work they have done and continue to do.

“If we can take the pressure of how they get to their treatments, then they can focus on the fight against cancer,” Buckingham added.

Organizers are appreciative of the Petawawa Heritage Society for providing the event's main venue. Buckingham added this is the perfect place to act as the start and end point for the Amazing Community Challenge.

“Women Walking for Hope are grateful to the Petawawa Heritage Society and Ann McIntyre for hosting our event,” she said. “We hope the competitors will also take in the sights and sounds of the Heritage Village while they are there.”

Volunteers to man the stations and assist with the running of the event are still needed. Teams can register at: http://www.cancer.ca/amazingcommunitychallenge. For more information you can call or text Lesley Buckingham at 613-633-1465 or Susan Chalmers at 613-635-2527.

