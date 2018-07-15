Slo-pitch fever took over Stafford Park as teams played in memory of Don “Sudsy” Sutherland and raised more than $9,000.

When it came to Don (or “Sudsy” as he was lovingly nicknamed), his three greatest loves were his family, friends and being out at a baseball diamond playing ball.

A former treasurer of the Alice and Fraser Slo-Pitch League, Don played with the The Cougars since 1982 and could often be found at the Stafford Ball Park in the summertime.

By 2008, Don’s was diagnosed with poly-cystic kidney disease and received a transplant from his wife (Cathy), prompting the family to raise awareness about kidney disease and support the Canadian Kidney Foundation.

A few years later, the family decided to support the Canadian Kidney Foundation in a more special way, by organizing their inaugural Sutherland Team Slo-Pitch Tournament in 2013. The tournament brought the Ottawa Valley softball community together as they enjoyed two days of softball, camaraderie and socializing with old friends.

After Don passed away at age 65 in December of 2016, his family decided to continue the summer tradition in honour of “Sudsy” by renaming it he Don Sutherland Memorial Slo-Pitch tournament.

While Don’s presence is greatly missed, Cathy expressed that she’s more than pleased that her family has continued on the summer tradition in honour of Don and to raise funds for the Canadian Kidney Foundation.

“My daughter, Heather Sutherland, started the idea and we ran with it. Little did we know that it would turn into a memorial tournament. We survived dialysis, kidney transplant together and life after transplant. Wish you were here to be part of this event that was started because of you,” said Cathy, in memory of her late husband.

This summer’s Sixth Annual Don Sutherland Memorial Slo-Pitch Tournament took place from July 13 to 14, welcoming 12 teams and raising more than $9,000 from sponsors, participants and community support – marking a grand total of more than $30,000 raised in the tournament’s six years.

“We continue to host the tournament to show dad's love of the sport, enjoy dome camaraderie and raise funds for a foundation that does a lot to help families like ours who have struggled with kidney disease,” said heather Sutherland, daughter of Cathy and Don. “And the community’s support has always been amazing.”

This year’s tournament saw Princess Hulk Unicorns defeat Curtis’s Team for the Recreation Division championship while the Double Baggers beat Almost Heroes in the Competitive Division.

cip@postmedia.com