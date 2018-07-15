An old-fashioned community church picnic

LAURENTIAN VALLEY – The nostalgia of old-fashion church picnics were recreated at Hugli's Blueberry Ranch on July 8 with the first-ever Ultimate Family Church Picnic.

The picnic, hosted by Funny in a GOod Way and supported by the Pembroke Area Clergy Association, invited congregations, as well as the public, to come out and enjoy an afternoon of games, music, puppet shows and haywagon rides.

This is the second event held by Funny in a GOod Way, a provincially incorporated, not-for-profit organization located in the Ottawa Valley. Our mission is to raise awareness and funds for organizations, groups and individuals. The group hopes to demonstrate to the community that being a Christian can and should be fun and joyousm while supporting the local community and outreach activities of the Christian church by being an advocate for Christian unity.

“We're trying to create a larger Christian community that co-operates in activities,” said event co-ordinator Mike Gulliver.

In January, they hosted a family friendly comedy show at Festival Hall performed by Lift Up Laughter. Headlining the entertainment at the picnic was contemporary Christian band Gate 47 who deliver their rendition of songs from many of today's top Christian artists. Members of Gate 47 decided to pursue the project with support from several churches including St. Luke's Anglican, Zion Lutheran, St. John's Lutheran and the Grind Pembroke. The picnic was also in support of First Step

“We're looking to host these events on neutral territory, get the community involved and have fun,” added Gulliver. “We felt the call for unity and rather than have the band do this stuff we created a non-profit organization,”

The picnic was also in support of First Step Options, which provides mothers faced with an unplanned pregnancy with counseling, education and material support in an effort to present alternatives to abortion.

“We've been here since 2001 with no government assistance,” said First Step Options executive director Greta Landry-Masseau. “We are on the radar now. People in the community are realizing that we need help and support to do the things we're trying to do.”

