Pooches cool off at OSPCA Pool Pawty

More than 60 pooches enjoyed a day of pampering at the OSPCA of Renfrew County’s Pool Pawty and Bark-B-Q.

From 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., the Petawawa Legion’s parking lot was bustling with dogs of all breeds and sizes who enjoyed full spa services including washes, blow or towel dries, nail trims and lots of treats – provided by OSPCA staff and volunteers.

While the pooches cooled off from the hot sun with their cold washes in the pools, their human companions enjoyed ice cold drinks and a barbecue lunch.

According to OSPCA of Renfrew County community development co-ordinator Heather Jobe, the annual event serves to raise much-needed funds for the local shelter and also acts as a kick-off to the 2018 Friends for Life Walk.

“This is like our kick-off fundraiser for the Friends for Life Walk, so all the money raised today will be going back to the centre,” said Jobe. “We're a non-profit organization that depends on the generosity of our community and today we’ve seen many happy pooches and it’s been a lot of fun.”

Taking place on September 22 at the Pembroke Marina, the Friends for Life Walk brings together OSPCA adopters, local animal lovers and their four-legged friends who all get to reunite and reconnect in support of the local animal centre. Participants will be able to take part in the 1K Stray Cat Strut, the 2K Dog Jog or the 5K-Nine. Following the walk, there will be a barbecue, games, pet services on site and a merchant’s area for all to enjoy.

“We've got all sorts of animals that will need to be spayed or neutered and need medical care and vaccinations. We also work with the community with re-homing and adoptions and so we need money for all of that and that’s what today and the Friends for Life Walk is for – to raise those funds,” said Jobe.

To register for Friends for Life, visit friendsforlifewalk.ca, or appear in person at 10 a.m. at the Pembroke Marina on the day of the walk.

