RCDSB closes out another successful school year

The Renfrew County District School Board (RCDSB) closed out another successful school year restating their mission to create a dynamic, inclusive and respectful learning environment.

In her final report to the board, chairwoman Wendy Hewitt thanked director of education Pino Buffone for leading the organization through the many challenges and successes that came with the 2017-18 school year. Before ending business, the board brought down a $138.4 million budget that contained a three per cent increase from last year resulting in $3.4 million more in operating expenses.

While the board had more than 50 retirements, one of the largest groups in RCDSB history, Hewitt praised these staff members for contributing to the success of students and leaving a huge impact on the organization.

“As we have grown together over the past four years, I realize that we truly all share a passion for our students, staff and their well-being,” stated Hewitt. “We also believe in our RCDSB mission statement which is, 'We work together to create a dynamic, inclusive and respectful learning environment that supports and encourages individual achievement and well-being and creates outstanding educational experiences for all our students'.”

Buffone also delivered his final report of the year lauding the exceptional work of a number of committees, including school design standards and the drafting of a new district motto. In the coming school year, the director noted, the environmental sustainability committee will look at activities, events and initiatives in support of environmentally-friendly practices across the system. In addition, a history project committee will be established to celebrate the 50th anniversary of public education in the county.

The board announced vice-principal appointments for the coming year: Maria Manwell, appointed vice-principal at Highview Public School; Mike Popke, appointed vice-principal at Champlain Discovery Public School; and Rob Levasseur, appointed vice-principal at Mackenzie Community School.

The board also bid farewell to student trustee Nic Edge, who attends Arnprior and District High School, who has finished his two-year term at the RCDSB. Edge will be studying outdoor recreation parks and tourism along with concurrent education at Lakehead University in Thunder Bay. Sam Abbott, from Valour High School, will be taking over as the second student trustee.

“We wish you all the best, Nic, as you begin your next education journey,” said Hewitt. “Never stop learning and never stop growing. Thank you for giving us two years of your dedicated time.”

