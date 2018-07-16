Ride the Fuzz at the Brose Farm Party

The Ottawa Valley is invited to “Ride the Fuzz” this summer at the Brose Farm Party.

Coming soon after the success of this summer’s Brose Farm Jam, the Lake Doree venue will be hosting a similar event this July when they welcome The Rise’s 2018 Partymaster Tour.

The tour will be travelling to seven cities in Ontario and Quebec throughout the summer months, with a stop at The Brose Farm on July 28.

Much like the Brose Farm jam, the tour will showcase unique freestyle biking along with live music, for a full day of thrilling entertainment.

One of the riders and organizers of the tour, Michel Plonka, expressed that the event is all about sharing their love of freestyle biking and promoting the unique sport.

“Our objective has always been simple; inspire people to get out there and raise the bar to better oneself while having the best time possible. We want to share our stokeness with as many people as possible and share our love for this beautiful lifestyle,” said Plonka. “This truly is the ‘Woodstock of Motocross’.”

Joining Plonka will be legendary mountain biker Aaron Chase along with many Matt Macduff, Cody Gessel, Walter Mayerhofer, Jeremy Menduni, Ben Desjardins, Louis Lhomel, Samuel Croteau and other special guests.

While spectators’ eyes are drawn to the riders are pulling off daring stunts, their ears will be treated to the sounds of rock ‘n’ roll from an impressive line-up of rising Canadian rock sensations. The full list includes Blue Cheese, Population II, The Fuzzy Undertones, Palmetto, Light Bulb Alley, Count Ferrara, Bottleneck Jay, Ace of Haze and Go mongo,

“We want to unite the action sport and music cultures together, while inspiring people to get out there and raise the bar to better oneself,” said Plonka.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at the event. For those interested in champing, there’s an extra $5 charge. Doors open at 1 p.m. and entertainment continues until 1 a.m.

