Wild fun at Whitewater Streetstrut

COBDEN – Despite the weekend’s fiery heat, Cobden’s Main Street was alive with activity for the second annual Whitewater Streetstrut.

The family-friendly festival filled Main Street from Crawford and John Streets, offering a wide variety of free family entertainment in the afternoon, and a rocking concert at night.

This year’s event welcomed lots of wild animals and critters as visitors had the chance to meet a turtle, a rooster, rabbits and other animals from Eganville’s Waddles & Wags Animal Haven. Ottawa’s Little Ray’s Reptiles also paid a special visit and brought along several cool critters including a toad, a scorpion, a crocodile and a lizard.

Along with the wild meet-and-greets, kids enjoyed a hockey shoot-out with members of the Whitewater Kings, a bouncy castle, face painting, balloon creations from Mr. Dimples, horse-and-carriage rides and tours of the local Fire Department trucks.

According to Township of Whitewater Region supervisor of parks and arena Huey Martin, they saw a small drop in numbers from last years crowd, which he attributes to the heat and the many ball tournaments happening in the county that same day.

“It would have been good to have a few more people but there's some ball tournaments happening around the region,” said Martin. “All in all, it’s been a great day and everyone seems to be having a blast.”

While the turnout saw a drop during the day, it spiked in the evening when hundreds came out to enjoy some live entertainment provided by renowned Canadian rockers Big Wreck.

