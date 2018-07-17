Bluegrass Benefit raises $2K for Carefor

Junior Sisk and Ramblers Choice, a renowned bluegrass band from Virginia, had the Carefor community swaying to their music on July 15.

More than 100 bluegrass fans filled Carefor’s Carrara Hall (700 MacKay Street) as the music played on and the vibration of feet tapping could be felt along the floor.

The musical evening served as the third Bluegrass Charity Concert in support of the Champlain Community Transportation Collaborative.

“The last two years of the Benefit Concert have been for transportation subsidy, and this year’s concert is specifically to raise funds for subsidy for people who have to go to dialysis treatments here in Renfrew County,” said organizer Joanne King.

By the end of the night, the fundraiser raised more than $2,000 to support the Transportation Collaborative’s efforts to provide Renfrew County residents with accessible transportation to their dialysis treatments.

“If you're on dialysis that's life-saving and you need to go three times a week, but some of those treatments are in Renfrew so the cost of travel can really add up,” said King. “Imagine if you lived in Barry's Bay or Deep River and you had to go to Renfrew.”

Along with the Benefit Concert, Carefor also hosted their annual Volunteer Fair and Barbecue that same day, with the goal of filling newly empty spaces on their volunteer roster.

“Currently we have about 40 drivers, 80 friendly palliative visitors, 15 income tax volunteers and about 10 foot care volunteers. Then we have our volunteer board members, special event volunteers, meals-on-wheels drivers and volunteers who come in to play music for our residents,” said Alice Grenon, manager of community support services at Carefor. “But volunteers are always moving or retiring, so there’s always a need for new volunteers to fill those spots.”

For those interested in volunteering at Carefor, call 613-732-3949.

