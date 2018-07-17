PETAWAWA – Canadian Armed Forces veteran Mike Terry has embarked on a coast-to-coast motorcycle ride to raise awareness about veterans’ struggles with post-traumatic stress disorder and to share their stories.

After serving three years as a reservist with the 1st Battalion Nova Scotia Highlanders (North), Mike Terry joined the regular force with the 2nd Royal Canadian Regiment (RCR) in 1998.

Early in his career, Terry toured Bosnia in 1999 followed by his second tour in Ethiopia in 2001.

Upon returning from Ethiopia, Terry was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder at 24 years of age.

Being a young soldier, Terry wasn’t ready to retire at the time and decided to continue serving in the combat arms, while attempting to hide his PTSD and manage his symptoms.

“I was diagnosed with PTSD in 2001 after returning from Africa and as a young soldier my career was brand new so obviously I wanted to continue being a soldier,” said Terry.

A few years later, Terry completed his third tour in Afghanistan in 2008, experiencing the traumatic loss of friends who succumbed to suicide after returning home from active duty.

"It's very easy for us to struggle in silence and feel like we're alone in those struggles," he said.

By 2012, Terry was open to a change in trades and decided to leave the combat arms to become a CAF imagery technician in Borden. While Terry succeeded in managing his PTSD while serving with his 2 RCR family, upon switching trades and being thrown in a new environment, those symptoms swiftly began to re-surface.

“After I switched trades and became an imagery technician in 2012, it was then that I realized how much the regimental family and combat arms was holding me together and had really become my identity,” said Terry. “When I changed trades and that support was gone, I really started to struggle with my injuries.”

While Terry continued to serve with the CAF until he completed his 20-year contract this year, his retirement was ultimately prompted by the realization that he was not “okay” and that he needed to treat his symptoms so he wouldn’t succumb to the negative effects of PTSD.

“I saw myself becoming very unhealthy because of the PTSD and the change in culture from the combat arms environment to the support environment,” said Terry. “So this year in April was the end of my 20 year contract and I just realized that I couldn’t continue to do this and it was time to move on.”

Unfortunately, while it was the best and healthiest decision to end his military career this past April, Terry faced many difficulties when it came to adjusting to the “real world” outside of the Canadian Armed Forces.

Leaving the military behind and moving to a small town (Simcoe, Ont.) with the goal of pursuing college in September, Terry struggled with his new reality as a civilian.

“Suddenly the entire structure and culture I was used to for the past 20 years was gone,” said Terry. “I had moved to a small place where I didn’t known anybody and that isolation immediately became much more intense. Even though I wanted to and had to leave the military, at the same time it was devastating and it was very hard.”

Within a month, Terry felt extremely isolated and noticed a few warning signs that his mental health was struggling.

“With PTSD, there’s a feeling like you’re always on and being hyper-vigilant about your reactions to things and what you say to other people,” said Terry. “So I would get very socially exhausted very quickly which prompted me to further isolate myself and build these walls around myself.”

Fearing that he would continue to regress, Terry was quickly struck with the idea of combining his passion for motorcycle riding with his desire to help other Canadian Armed Forces veterans who’ve been affected by PTSD.

“I needed a mission and I really felt that if I sat there for 2.5 months doing nothing, I probably would not end up going to college and would just continue to sink into that isolation,” he said.

After a few days of planning, Terry’s newfound purpose and challenge was to engage in a 24,000 kilometre coast-to-coast motorcycle journey to visit various CAF bases and collect veterans’ stories along the way.

He said that his ultimate goal is to get more veterans to talk openly about their experiences with PTSD and to help break the stigma surrounding it.

"We don't talk about it, there's a lot of stigma, and really my hope is that I can start to break that stigma, start to get people talking and we can stop losing people to isolation,” he said. “I want to raise awareness about PTSD, share my own experiences with others and tear those walls down.”

By also inviting veterans to speak on camera and have the interviews posted on Terry’s “Dispatches – Ride for Veterans” Facebook page, Terry hopes to shed light on the highs and lows of military service and what happens after soldiers retire.

Through these conversations, Terry hopes that other veterans will be encouraged to talk openly and honestly about their experiences, even if it is just amongst loved ones, far away from the camera.

“The more I can diversify that message and the more people I encourage to share their stories, the more those personal connections will hopefully bring about change and offer hope to veterans living with PTSD,” said Terry.

Naming it “Dispatches – Ride for Veterans”, Terry hopped on his bike and officially began the 75-day ride on June 18.

The journey began in Meaford, Ont., where Terry had engaged in his basic infantry training at the RCR Battle School more than 20 years ago.

From Meaford, Terry travelled up through the east coast where he eventually arrived in his hometown of Barrington, N.S.

“That was my first time home in 10 years, so it was really nice to see some old friends and family,” said Terry.

After spending a couple days in Barrington, Terry continued his journey through Labrador and Northern Quebec where he experienced one of the most powerful and eye-opening moments of his journey so far.

“Travelling across Labrador and Northern Quebec was extremely emotional because I had never seen that much expansive and wild nothingness,” said Terry. “There was a valley in Labrador that stretched on forever and I was so thunderstruck by the beauty of it. In that moment I felt so happy to be alive and felt that the burden on my shoulders was suddenly beginning to lift.”

On July 13, Terry made a stop in Petawawa to speak with the area’s veterans before continuing his journey westwards to complete the second part of his journey, eventually ending in Vancouver in the middle of August.

Along with his mission to help other veterans, Terry expressed that his Ride for Veterans has also assisted in his own healing and has already been a “life-changing experience” and provided him with a new outlook on life.

“This ride has helped me to gain a more positive outlook on life and to focus on healing myself and treating my PTSD. I know I'll live with it for the rest of my life, but I can treat some of it and manage it in a healthy way moving forward,” said Terry. “When I talk to other veterans, there’s been a lot of "me too" moments and that’s the first step in saying "I’m affected by this" and to begin to heal.”

Once he completes his “Ride for Veterans”, Terry said that he plans on engaging in the Adventure Expeditions and Interpretive Leadership program at Simcoe’s Fanshawe College.

“After I finish the 18-month program, my thought is to get into outdoor adventure therapy for first responders, veterans and survivors of trauma,” said Terry. “For me, connecting with nature makes me happy and it’s a very grounding and very humbling experience. I want to share that with others.”

For more information, to look at stories or to donate, please visit www.gofundme.com/dispatches2018 for the full details.

