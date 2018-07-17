LV launches Geo-Gnoming contest

LAURENTIAN VALLEY – You may have noticed people running around Pleasant View Park hunting for something.

We are here to report that the Township of Laurentian Valley’s Geo-Gnoming Contest has officially begun.

Each Monday, beginning July 16 until August 13, the Township of Laurentian Valley will be hiding their LV Gnome on the grounds of one of their parks and recreation centres for a week.

Having kicked off on Monday, all are invited to hunt for the LV Gnome who is currently in Pleasant View Park, with the help of coordinates posted on the Township’s Facebook page.

Upon finding the gnome, participants are required to take a selfie with it which they will either send to LV over Facebook or by emailing info@lvtownship.ca

There will be weekly prize giveaways and a grand prize of a kayak, paddle and life jacket (value of $550). To enter the draw for the grand prize participants must send the Township at least four selfies (find the gnome four times). The LV Gnome will be hidden five times in total. The grand prize draw will be on August 20, live on the Township’s Facebook page.

The contest is open to anyone and all ages. You do not have to be a resident of Laurentian Valley to participate.

“I am very excited for the launch of this fun and engaging initiative. It’s a unique opportunity to explore Laurentian Valley recreation facilities and encourage a stronger social connection though the Township’s Facebook page,” said Mayor Steve Bennett in a press release.

For information, please visit the Township’s website at www.lvtownship.ca or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/lvtownship.ca/

