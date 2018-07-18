Canadian country superstar Brett Kissel will be returning to Pembroke this August to “End Summer With A Song” and help Holy Name School achieve its fundraising goal for their new playground.

It was this past February that Kissel performed a benefit show Pembroke’s Festival Hall to raise money for a new playground structure at Holy Name School. At one point during that show, Kissel invited organizer Tanya Tompkins to join him onstage. With the spotlight was shining on Kissel and Tompkins, the singer vowed that after they had counted the total funds raised that night, he would return to Pembroke to do a second show to help raise whatever was outstanding to make the playground a reality.

That sold-out February concert ended up raising nearly $10,000 to go towards a new play structure in Holy Name’s kindergarten yard. With Holy Name’s goal of raising another $40,000 to purchase a second structure for the junior yard, Kissel is keeping his promise and will be returning to Pembroke for a second benefit concert on August 25 at the Pembroke Memorial Centre.

“That first concert sold out a month before the show which is incredible in Pembroke. We raised almost $10,000 after everything was said and done and we were able to order the first play structure for the kindergarten yard and that should be coming in the very near future,” said Tompkins. “So with this second concert, we’re hoping to raise the remaining $40,000 of our goal to finish off our playground in the junior yard.”

As Kissel is an Alberta-born musician who currently lives in Nashville, Tompkins expressed that she’s astounded by the musician’s generosity and willingness to help a small community in the Ottawa Valley – putting on not one, but two benefit shows in support of Holy Name School.

“Brett has a heart of gold and he has taken Holy Name School under his wing so to speak and in February he vowed to come back and help us raise the balance of the money owing. He’s got two young daughters and when he saw our old play structures he immediately said ‘you need help’ and was more than happy to offer that help to us,” said Tompkins. “So in-between appearances at the Grand Ole Opry and kicking off his second part of this nationwide tour, he's going to have a stop in Pembroke on August 25 to help us raise that money.”

Hitting the Pembroke Memorial Centre stage on August 25, the Ottawa Valley is encouraged to join Brett Kissel and guest artist Brea Lawrenson (an up-and-coming country artist from Perth, Ont.) for a night of great music, mingling and Valley fun in support of Holy Name School’s new playground.

“To have a guy like Brett come and support our school is unreal and just unheard of,” said Tompkins. “We're so very grateful to him and his band and all of ours sponsors and everyone involved who helped make this happen.”

Tickets are onsale at the Pembroke Memorial Centre and Joe’s Family Pizzeria. There are eight VIP meet-and-greet tickets available at $100 apiece. General admission is $60 (floor seats) or $55 (stands).

Valley Transportation will also be providing a complimentary shuttle to-and-from Riverside Park and the Pembroke memorial Centre the night of the concert.

