Mission group reaches out to Pembroke

The Reach Out and Care Missionary Movement (ROCMM) offered a helping hand to residents in Pembroke this week.

Founded 12 years ago in Kitchener, ROCMM is a youth-based service initiative that engages in missionary work in small Ontario communities each summer.

After connecting with Pembroke’s Seventh-Day Adventist Church, the group – including a few adult chaperones and 30 youth missionaries – travelled out to the small Ottawa Valley community to engage in a week of missionary work with the area’s residents.

“Once a year, we pick a community in Ontario and we partner with a local church. So the Pembroke Seventh Day Adventist Church has been kind enough to host us and Zion Christian Reformed Church are also letting us use their facilities,” said ROCMM leader Polyana De-Oliveira.

Kicking off their efforts on July 16, they hosted a gospel concert at Pembroke’s Riverwalk Amphitheatre and another at Chartwell Heritage Retirement Home.

Along with inviting the community to join them in song, the group hosted a Health Expo on July 17 at Coronation Park. The free event included workshops in mindfulness, nutrition, prayer, environmental consciousness and supporting health through creativity. With the sun shining and tunes playing, they also invited visitors to take part in a fun zumba dance party to promote physical activity.

By Thursday and Friday, the group went out into the community to perform service jobs for seniors and other individuals who needed assistance.

“We're helping four people in the county with various household tasks and projects like painting, staining their deck or organizing their home. We know a lot of seniors in the area have some projects they need help with getting done, so we'll send a team of five people to get it done in one day for them,” said De-Oliveira.

While many churches engage in mission trips abroad, De-Oliveira expressed that ROCMM’s goal is to provide that same support to people within communities across Ontario.

“It originated with the idea that a lot of churches have mission groups that they send to other countries. But for the cost that you can send one missionary abroad, you can send 10 to a community in Ontario and there are a lot of needs that every community has,” said De-Oliveira. “So we think it's nice to be able to connect with people in our local environment.”

