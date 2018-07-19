A Circus of Stars at Our Lady of Lourdes

Pembroke’s Our Lady of Lourdes Church became a heavenly circus when they hosted their annual Vacation Bible School day camp from July 16-20.

This year's theme for the camp was “Circus of Stars – Spotlight on the Father” which took a close look at the importance of maintaining balance in every aspect of life – work, play, rest and prayer.

Under the guidance of camp organizer Adrienne Jacyno, Father Bill Kenney and camp volunteers, the 40 participants explored the theme through games, crafts, stories, theatre and spiritual instruction.

“We also always remind them that ‘no matter who you are, you are made in God's image and God the Father is constantly caring and forgiving you,” said Jacyno.

As per tradition, the camp also gathered donations to present to Bishop Smith Catholic School for their next missionary trip to the Dominican Republic. A wagon was filled with $200 in school and medical supplies, toiletries and toys.

“For the last five years, we've been raising donations for the Bishop Smiths students to bring with them to the Dominican Republic. We've also raised some financial donations for retired priests within our Diocese,” said Jacyno. “We find that by raising money for the Dominican Republic, it teaches the kids early on about these missionary trips, to prepare them for when they enter high school and decide to take part in a trip.”

