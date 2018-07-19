EORN wants Pembroke in $213 million project

The City of Pembroke is being asked to kick in between $76,791 and $114,500 to improve cellular service in Eastern Ontario.

Gaps in eastern Ontario have been mapped by the Eastern Ontario Regional Network (EORN), an arm of the Eastern Ontario Wardens’ Caucus (EOWC). The network plans to close those gaps by creating more infrastructure, such as transmission towers.

During council's meeting this week, Hastings County chief administrative officer Jim Pine made a presentation on behalf of EORN and announced a proposed $213 million project that would include private and government funding to bring to reality. It is also a critical undertaking given that areas without sufficient service stand to be at an even greater disadvantage when the next wave of technology, known as fifth-generation or 5G, arrives in Ontario as early as 2020.

“It is constantly changing because the demand is changing,” said Pine. “We need to make sure we build something to meet that demand. If you can't get connected then we are going to be behind the eight-ball.”

Last year, EORN submitted a detailed business case for cell expansion to the federal and provincial governments. The project, slated to begin in 2019, is expected to create 3,000 full-time equivalent jobs over 10 years and spur $420 million in new business revenue. It aims to improve public safety and health care, and improve coverage and capacity so users can do research and business over the Internet or mobile devices. The initiative will also improve coveage along the Highway 41 corridor. Request for Proposals will be issued next March will tenders awards by the summer.

It will be funded through a $10 million commitment from the EOWC. The City of Pembroke, as well as other major cities in eastern Ontario, are also being approached for funding. Mobile carriers will be contributing $61 million. Former premier Kathleen Wynne stated early this year the province would contribute $71 million, a commitment that the new premier, Doug Ford, says his government will uphold.

Of the 10 major cities being approached for funding, Belleville, Kingston, Gananoque and Cornwall have all approved joining the project. EORN is awaiting responses from Smiths Falls and Quinte West. Pine said Pembroke wouldn't have to budget for the project until 2019 and could contribute financially over a four-year period. Council appeared generally supportive of backing the initiative.

“Economic development is essential for us to move ahead,” said Mayor Mike LeMay.

Pembroke's amount will depend on how many cities come on board. EORN is hoped the federal government will match the province's contribution.

“If we are going to do business in the next 10 to 20 years, then we have to do this,” added Councillor Les Scott.

EORN scored success with its first project launched in 2010. That $175 million initiative covered 50,000 square kilometres of coverage area with 423,000 homes receiving up to 10 Megabits per second (Mbps) in upload speed, as well as 63 fibred business parks.