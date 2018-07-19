LAURENTIAN VALLEY – Coun. Jennifer Gauthier-Kuehl is officially running for a third term with Laurentian Valley council.

Having been first elected in 2010, Gauthier-Kuehl is coming to the end of two terms on council and looking back she said that it’s been a wonderful journey through which she’s gained much more insight into the needs of the township.

“My first term on council was four years of really learning the ropes, and there was a lot of learning to do. I was fortunate to be elected for a second term, and I had the opportunity to really get involved in some committees, both within our township and with partner municipalities,” she said.

Through supportive discussions and veteran leadership from fellow council members, Gauthier-Kuehl said that she is confident in her ability to successfully represent residents’ interests and bring about positive change.

“While there is always learning to do, as I seek a third term on council, I feel I have found my stride that allows me to be more effective as a counsellor and more impactful when representing the needs of residents.”

Over this past term, Gauthier-Kuehl proudly chaired the Shady Nook Recreation Centre Committee and sat on both the Festival Hall and Laurentian Valley Personnel Committees.

“Shady Nook continues to expand its role in the community, as does Festival Hall. The calibre of shows and performances we enjoy in this region is truly incredible and Festival Hall is an important cultural asset to the region,” said Gauthier-Kuehl.

If she’s re-elected, Gauthier-Kuehl says that she will continue to listen to the residents and put their best interests first.

“As a member of Laurentian Valley council, I believe my role is to make decisions that are best for our residents and the municipality,” she stated. “We are doing well in Laurentian Valley, and there is still more to do. I hope to be a part of that with the support of the electorate in the upcoming election.”

In Laurentian Valley, voting at advance polls and internet voting starts October 12.Paper ballots will still be an option for the official voting day on October 22. Please call or text me if you have questions about how to cast your ballot, or if you need transportation to a voting location: 613-717-5494.

