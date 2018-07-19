New lift for Kiwanis Field House

The City of Pembroke will be applying for an accessibility grant to install a lift for the Kiwanis Field House.

Council reviewed a request this week from Doug Fee, president of Kiwanis Club of Pembroke. In 1990 when the Kiwanis Field House was designed and built at Riverside Park, a provision was made for an accessible lift, Fee explained.

Due to financial constraints, a lift was never installed, however, a chair stair lift was installed following the construction of the building. Over time, it has become obvious that while the chair stair lift has provided access to the upper level that a lift is now required to allow more access to individuals with mobility issues.

“Although it served its purpose, it's not really ideal with respect to mobility and assisting people,” chief administrative officer Terry Lapierre told council.

The club would like the City to take the lead to apply for an accessibility grant through Employment and Social Assistance Development Canada under the Enabling Accessibility Fund for Small Projects (Community Accessibility Stream). Under this stream, eligible applicants can receive up to $100,000. Given the role that the field house plays in the community, council felt it was important to back the request.

“This has been a long time coming for the Kiwanis Field House,” said Councillor Christine Reavie. “They hold so many functions up there.”

The Kiwanis Club will fund the balance of the project should the application be approved and will ask the city to finance the balance on a repayment plan to be determined and provided to council for approval once the results of the grant application are received.