Ruby Pilatzke is one step closer to Type None.

Being among the 300,000 Canadians who struggle with Type 1 diabetes, Ruby has made it her mission to raise funds for diabetes research and to raise awareness about the autoimmune disease.

This past June, for her fifth year in a row, 14-year-old Ruby participated in the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) Walk to Cure Diabetes in Ottawa.

To celebrate her five-year milestone and to challenge herself, Ruby’s goal was to raise at least $10,000.

Over the course of one month, Ruby trudging through all kinds of weather to knock on doors and raise those funds and educate people living in Petawawa about daily struggle of living with Type 1 diabetes.

The day of the walk, on June 10, Ruby was accompanied by several friends and family members, as they walked a 10 kilometre course throughout Ottawa.

The following day, once all funds were accounted for, Ruby ended up raising a whopping $12,034 – making her the Top Fundraiser among the Ottawa participants.

While Pilatzke’s goal was to raise $10,000, she didn’t think she’d actually raise that amount, let alone go above and beyond it that goal.

“I was really happy,” said Ruby. “Because my goal was $10,000 and one night we were sitting here adding up the funds and I hit more than $10,000. Then, when I heard I was the Top Fundraiser of all the teams in Ottawa, I was so surprised and so happy.”

Her mom, Julie, said that the support that Ruby received from the community has been nothing short of spectacular.

“I’m just so proud of Ruby, that she set her goal and she stuck with it. There were days when she didn’t think she could make it, but she persevered and kept pounding the pavement and didn’t stop knocking on doors until she met the goal,” said Julie. “To know that she had actually surpassed her goal is unbelievable and I just want to thank everyone that contributed – including family, friends, community members and our sponsors (Mulvihill Drug Mart, Your Independent Grocer, the Rotary Club, Dr. Paula Beanish, the Knights of Columbus and the Catholic Women’s League).”

Moving forward, Ruby will continue to participate in the JDRF Walk each summer, and she also will be applying to take part in the 2018 JDRF Kids For a Cure Lobby Day.

Kids For a Cure Lobby Day invites Canadian youth – aged four to 18 years of age – who are living with Type 1 diabetes, to share their stories and struggles with Canada’s parliamentary decision makers.

By talking about their journey, the youth will bring home the importance of accelerating progress towards a cure, developing new treatment options and improving access to new diabetes drugs and devices.

If Ruby is successful with her application, she will be among 24 Canadian youth participant who will take part in the three-day event at Parliament Hill.

“I like educating more people about diabetes and raising awareness, so I’m hoping I’ll be successful with my application and be among those 24,” said Ruby.

The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation is the leading global organization funding type 1 diabetes research. Since the first Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation walk, the organization has raised over $135 million for T1D research. For more information, please visit www.jdrf.org.

