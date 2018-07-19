Retired teachers from Renfrew County recently celebrated 50 years as an organization with an old-fashioned picnic at Shaw Woods Outdoor Education Centre.

It proved to be a rockin’ and rollin’ good time for all as Retired Teachers of Ontario (RTO/ERO) member Guy Jamieson regaled his colleagues with a variety of musical pieces released 50 years ago. A number of members took advantage of the opportunity for guided tours along the beautiful Shaw Woods hiking trails, as well.

A highlight of the day was the presentation of the June Szeman Memorial Award. This provincial award is a one-time only award presented to an individual who has shown excellent leadership and dedication to the goals of his/her district. It was instituted in memory of June Szeman, a highly regarded past provincial president of RTO-ERO, and member of the 50th anniversary committee, who died after a very short illness in 2017.

“Our entire membership was asked for input as to whom should receive this prestigious award. The results came out at a dead tie,” stated District 21 President Carol Sulpher. “As a result, co-winners Gus Cammaert and Myrtle Carroll felt privileged to share the award. We congratulate these two most worthy recipients.”

Myrtle Carroll is best known as the longest serving president of District 21, spanning a period of years years. Believing strongly in contributing to any group to which she belongs, she has willingly stepped forward for RTO-ERO, where ever the need may be. If she wasn't found supporting parents in the school IPRC/IEP process with identified children, she may well be found in the kitchen preparing to rustle up the next dose of hospitality for RTO-ERO members. She has been a member since 2002.

Gus Cammaert is presently best known as district communication chairman whose responsibility is the publication of District 21’s newsletter Livewires, the district website, and the district’s news bulletin Chimp Chatter. In addition, he has served as district president, besides taking on the responsibility as the district health rep for many years. He also is currently enjoying his position on the provincial communication committee. He has been a member of RTO/ERO since his retirement is 1998.

Shaw Woods co-chairman Fred Blackstein was happy to welcome the retired teachers to the outdoor education centre, which hosted more than 3,500 Renfrew County students during the last school year.

District 21 of RTO/ERO has provided a financial contribution to the Shaw Woods, which has allowed volunteers to host a number of programs that are offered to the public for free. Among these events was the first ever Easter Egg Hunt held earlier this year which attracted more than 700 visitors to the Shaw Woods.

“Because of the support of the RTO this event was a huge success,” said Blackstein.

He noted the funding has also helped to sponsor other workshops including those highlighting Wilderness Skills, astronomy and maple syrup making.

During the picnic, he had a chance to speak to the retired teachers and make a recruitment pitch to ask them to consider offering their skills to help with visiting classes for the upcoming school year.

“Thank you for your partnership, but we want to ask you to consider volunteering and sharing your skills and expertise for some of the programs in the upcoming academic year,” he said. “Please consider lending a hand. It would be wonderful to have some of you bring your professional teaching background to what we do here.”

Anyone interested in volunteering at the Shaw Woods Outdoor Education Centre can contact Fred Blackstein via email at fblackstein@live.com.

