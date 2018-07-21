Forest fire closes Highway 17

Forest fires near Bissett Creek have once more closed Highway 17.

Friday night the highway was closed with detours in place at Paquette Road west of Petawawa and Brent Road near Deux-Rivières.

Ministry of Transportation has not given a timeline for when the highway will re-open. According to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry tonight, a fire is burning north of Grant Creek in close vicinity to the highway has grown to 40 hectares. Another major fire about 10 kilometres south of Bissett Creek near the Renfrew/Nipissing border has grown to 180 hectares. Stay with the Observer for details as they develop.