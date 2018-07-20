UPDATE: Highway 17 now open

Forest fires have closed Highway 17 north of Deep River.

The Ministry of Transportation announced this afternoon that Highway 17 was closed in both direction at Bissett Creek Road.

According to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry, a fire is burning over an area of 4.8 hectares north of Grant Creek in close vicinity to the highway. A second fire at Owl Lake is burning over an area of two hectares. Both blazes were caused by lightning strikes. There are also two fires in Algonquin Park. One is situated at Tarn Lake, while the other is north of Grand Lake, about 40 kilometres west of Petawawa. Stay with the Observer for details as they develop.