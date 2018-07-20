Grade 7's dominate at County track and field

PETAWAWA – Rockwood Public School and Our Lady of Lourdes stole the show in the Grade 7 division during the county elementary track and field competition here on June 6.

The Renfrew County Elementary Interscholastic Athletic Association (RCEIAA) West Division's Track and Field Championships returned to Valour sports field. Skillful athletes from 13 schools competed in multiple disciplines. Rockwood claimed the top spot in combined team scores in the Grade 7 division with the Catholic school recording 101 points, followed in second by Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School with 80 points. Rounding out the top five schools were Champlain Discovery Public School, with 69.25 points, Mackenzie Community School, with 65.75 points, and Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School, with 65 points.

Here are the top three finishers for each Grade 7 event: In the girls 100-metre dash, Rockwood's Madison Stevens captured first place, followed by Champlain Discovery's Alyssa Lemmon and Hayleigh Degeer. Madison Stevens won the girls 200-metre dash, followed by Lourdes' Sophia Toner and Mackenzie's Eden Jefferson. Cecelia Desjardins, from Ecole Jeanne-Lajoie took the girls 400-metre dash, from Mackenzie's Wren Rauliuk-Dunn and Tatum Ogilvie, from St. Francis of Assisi. Wren Rauliuk-Dunn also came in first place in the 800-metre run, followed by Cecelia Desjardins and Tori Chartrand, from Pine View Public School.

In the girls 4x100-metre relay, Mackenzie secured a first-place finish, followed by St. Mary's Catholic School and Rockwood. In the girls high jump, Eden Jefferson captured first, followed by Alyssa Lemmon and Lauren Pappin, from Highview Public School. Champlain Discovery's Angel Cook won the girls long jump, followed by Sorrows' Rhylan Black and St. Francis' Naomie Cloutier. In the girls shot put, Rockwood's Avery McEvoy took first place, followed by Sorrows' Kaylah Baker, and Judy Ritchie, from Holy Name Catholic School. Jorja Stephenson, from St. Mary's, captured first in the girls javelin throw, followed by Lourdes' Karissa Levasseur and Kaylah Baker.

In the boys 100-metre dash, Jeanne-Lajoie's Vincent Gazquez took first place, followed by Pine View's Colt Schneider and Sam Harris, from Beachburg Public School. Rockwood's Noah Jenner won the boys 200-metre dash, followed by Mackenzie's Jay Dadhiala and Colt Schneider. Nathaniel Levasseur, from Ecole L'Equinoxe claimed first in the boys 400-metre dash, followed by Champlain Discovery's Nico Termarch and Beachburg's Anderson Harris.

In the boys 800-metre run, St. Francis' Dylan Marleau took first place, followed by Jeanne-Lajoie's Hunter Cobus and Anderson Harris. In the boys 4x100-metre relay, Rockwood came across the finish line in first place, followed by Champlain Discovery and Our Lady of Lourdes. Valour's Dean Carey captured first place in the boys high jump, followed by Highview's Jahrobi Morris and Highview's Kael Throop.

In the boys long jump, Lourdes' Nolan Costello took first place, followed by Logan Patrick, from St. Mary's and Sorrows' T.J. Clouthier. Valour's Ryan Cleary won the boys shot put, followed by Nolan Costello and St. Francis' Erik Culp. Ryan Cleary captured the boys javelin throw, followed by Lourdes' Thomas Pigeon and Jesse Kelly.

