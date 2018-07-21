STONECLIFFE - Officials continue to grapple with major forest fires in the northern half of Renfrew County and Algonquin Park this weekend with smoke causing the shut down of Highway 17 between Deep River and Mattawa on several occasions.

Since Wednesday, fires have burned through wooded areas in Head, Clara, Maria Township with the largest blaze consuming 180 hectares south of Christopher Robin Lake, about 12 kilometres south of Bissett Creek. Another fire covering an area of 40 hectares has been burning in close proximity to Grant's Creek Provincial Park and just west of Highway 17.

Columns of smoke forced Ontario Provincial Police to close the highway Friday as aerial operations were also being conducted to combat the conflagration. The highway reopened Saturday morning. The outlook is not promising at least for the next few days.

“These fires will continue to be active in the coming days,” said Isabelle Chenard, Ministry of Natural Resources fire information officer for North East Region.

There are also three fires in Algonquin Park, about 40 kilometres west of Petawawa. One blaze, which currently is covering seven hectares, is situated at Tarn Lake. A smaller fire, northwest of Grand Lake, has been contained to half a hectare. Another half hectare fire broke out in the park north of Thrush Lake Saturday.

Meanwhile, aerial operations have involved the deployment of helicopters and twin otter water bombers with some being staged out of the Pembroke and Area Airport in Petawawa. Chenard added that boaters using area lakes and the Ottawa River in close proximity to the fires should be aware of aircraft landing to pick up water loads. Should they hear a siren blaring, boaters and water users should move to shore while the aircraft makes its landing, she advised.

Despite the lack of rainfall and major storms, Chenard said the cause for these recent fires is suspected to be lightning. Between June 29 and July 18, there have been 239,000 lightning strikes in the province. Currently there are 65 fires in the north east region alone with 33 not yet under control. Dry conditions are also not helping.

“It's a very good environment for fires to start,” she said noting campers should consult with parks and municipalities to see if fire bans are in place. “It is hot and dry and the fire hazard is high to extreme.”

While MNR expects significant smoke to cover the Highway 17 corridor again, motorists are asked to consult the Ministry of Transportation's 511 website at: 511on.ca.