PETAWAWA – Pledging to run a well-functioning municipality, seek more employment opportunities and maintain accountable government, Councillor James Carmody will seeking a third term this fall.

Carmody is among the eight candidates who have now thrown their hat in the ring for the Oct. 22 municipal election. Six seats are up for contention. Calling Petawawa a great place to live and raise a family, he insists that with all great things, there is always room for improvement.

“Petawawa is a corporation, and like all good corporations, the right people must be in the right places to ensure things run smoothly and efficiently,” says Carmody, a resident of Black Bay. “Petawawa council has Human Resources policies that make this happen. Department heads run their business according to known plans and expectations, and success is measured against these plans. This is good practice, and I will ensure it continues this way.”

Carmody is a two-term veteran winning elections in 2010 and 2014. A former chairman of the Petawawa Police Services Board, he has served on the Petawawa Public Library board of trustees, the property standards committee and the Town Times Committee. He is currently one of two council representatives on the Pembroke and Area Airport Commission.

If he returns to council, Carmody says he will insist on having solid plans in place so that we can secure funding to fix congestion on Petawawa Boulevard noting that active transportation options will be part of the solution. He will also continue to support the policy that all new road construction and re-construction include bike lanes.

“We need to continually monitor our infrastructure so that we have a heads up and know to what extent things are deteriorating so that we can predict when expensive repairs are likely,” he adds. “Comprehensive asset management plans to get this job done, and we’ve got them in place.”

The town must continue to invest in economic development to ensure we are well positioned to attract new business, he says, adding new businesses in town mean a broader tax base, lower residential taxes, more services and more employment. Carmody says he will encourage building partnerships with community groups and neighboring municipalities to jointly tackle large projects.

“I will keep local government accountable to you, the taxpayer, and will not let special interest groups have undue influence,” Carmody says. “Public policy must never be made to cater to private interests. The extent to which our tax dollar is well spent is determined by how many people are served by it.”

The councillor says he will always seek to understand your position before putting forth my own. He explains that the majority of us want lower taxes, but more services; more shopping choices and more green space; more road repairs, but fewer gravel pits.

“We’re Conservative on some issues, Liberal on others,” Carmody remarks. “I will keep this in mind when discussing your concerns, and remind myself that we’re all that way to a certain extent. And finally, we govern ourselves. This is our greatest asset, and I consider it a tremendous honour to participate in our self-government. No matter how complex our society becomes, I believe it is very important that the average person be able to participate in this process. Our fore fathers sacrificed their lives for this, and I’ll never take this lightly.”

For more information on James Carmody, check his website at: www.JamesCarmody.ca.