Yoga Festival in the Park

Yogis took over the picturesque Pembroke Waterfront Saturday as mind and body were celebrated during the sophomore edition of the Lemonade Yoga Festival.

Spreading out across the lawn overlooking the Ottawa River, participants followed through on a yoga session before taking in other disciplines or taking a stroll through a vendors market that was selling jewellery, homemade fudge, kombucha and clothing by Lululemon, one of the most recognized yoga wear brand.

The City of Pembroke partnered with White Pine Yoga to put on the festival. The event featured yoga instruction, music, stand-up paddleboard (SUP) yoga provided by Liquid Skills, and aerial yoga demonstration provided by AWE Yoga. City recreation programmer Elijah McKeown called the festival a community-wide offering that brought together folks of all ages for a peaceful day in one of the best locations in the city

“We are happy to be a part of this two years in a row,” said McKeown. “This is the heart of our city and to be able to do something like this here is great.”

Yoga is popular among people leaning towards a healthy lifestyle and taking charge of their spirituality. Yoga’s advantages include increased flexibility, improved metabolism, weight reduction and improved athletic performance. International Day of Yoga is marked on June 21.

“Lots of people get caught up in the postural practice of yoga but there's a little bit more to it. It's an exercise of the mind as well,” explained White Pine Yoga owner Maegan Clouthier. “Yoga unites the body and the mind and your spirit. It's special.”

The Fraser Institute recently reported that yoga has grown in popularity with nine per cent of the Canadian population stating they have used yoga as a form of exercise therapy. White Pine offers Yoga in the Park at the waterfront every Wednesday evening from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Clouthier added that one session attracted 300 people.