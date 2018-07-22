Library celebrates a multicultural extravaganza

The Pembroke Public Library welcomed the community last Friday night to celebrate the multiculturalism that makes not only Canada but Renfrew County a unique place.

The library hosted their annual multicultural extravaganza at the Senior's Drop-in Centre on Victoria Street. It was an evening of singing, dancing, music and exotic cuisine as the library and its supporters called diversity an aspect that unifies all Canadians.

The event was co-hosted by the City of Pembroke economic development and recreation department, the Pembroke Business Improvement Area and the Senior's Drop-in Centre. In her remarked, library chief executive officer Karthi Rajamani called Pembroke a vibrant and multicultural community with representation from around the world.

“Our cultural diversity is one of our greatest strengths and it makes Pembroke a unique and great place to live,” said Rajamani. “Pembroke is like a garden full of multicolour flowers with different culture groups.”

By connecting different cultural groups and supporting the educational, informational and recreational needs of the various communities, the library plays a big role in shaping the overall community, remarked Mayor Mike LeMay. A venue like this allows folks to learn about the differing cultures in a unique way, he added.

“This is a great event and we are a welcoming community,” said LeMay. “It doesn't matter where they are in the world or from across our nation, it is important we learn about them.”

For most new Canadians, the library becomes the first destination when moving into a new community. Libraries are instrumental in assisting immigrants with educational information and connecting them with their community and the programs it offers. The facility provides English as a Second Language (ESL) programs, chat groups, materials and other sources of information.

“It's a terrific opportunity for the library to get word out that we are here for all the newcomers and helped them settle into their new community,” said Laurentian Valley Councillor Keith Watt, chairman of the library's board of directors.

The Pembroke library supports inclusion and participation of persons and groups from all diverse and cultural backgrounds, added Rajamani.

“The library is the gateway to connect people in the community,” she said. “The library offers programs by partnering with different cultural groups to enrich the cultural diversity of the community.”