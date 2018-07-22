UPDATE: Crews battling major forest fires

STONECLIFFE - Officials continued to grapple with major forest fires in the northern half of Renfrew County and Algonquin Park over the weekend with smoke shutting down Highway 17.

Since Wednesday, fires have burned through wooded areas in Head, Clara, Maria Township with the largest blaze consuming 180 hectares south of Christopher Robin Lake, about 12 kilometres south of Bissett Creek. Another fire covering an area of 40 hectares has been burning in close proximity to Grant's Creek Provincial Park and just west of Highway 17. On Sunday, a third fire situated south of Grant's Creek had grown to 24 hectares.

Columns of smoke forced Ontario Provincial Police to close the highway Friday between Deep River and Mattawa as aerial operations were also being conducted to combat the conflagration. The highway reopened Saturday morning, however, smoke again forced a momentary closure later in the day. The outlook is not promising at least for the next few days.

“These fires will continue to be active in the coming days,” Isabelle Chenard, Ministry of Natural Resources fire information officer for North East Region said Saturday.

There are also three fires in Algonquin Park, about 40 kilometres west of Petawawa. One blaze, which currently is covering seven hectares, is situated at Tarn Lake. A smaller fire, northwest of Grand Lake, has been contained to half a hectare. Another half hectare fire broke out in the park north of Thrush Lake Saturday.

Meanwhile, aerial operations over the weekend involved the deployment of helicopters and twin otter water bombers with some aircraft being staged out of the Pembroke and Area Airport in Petawawa. Chenard added that boaters using area lakes and the Ottawa River in close proximity to the fires should be aware of aircraft landing to pick up water loads. Should they hear a siren blaring, boaters and water users should move to shore while the aircraft makes its landing, she advised.

Despite the lack of rainfall and major storms, Chenard said the cause for these recent fires is suspected to be lightning. Between June 29 and July 18, there have been 239,000 lightning strikes in the province. As of Sunday night 64 fires were burning in the region, with 29 of them out of control. The Ministry said the largest fire in the province's northeast, near Parry Sound 33, had more than doubled in size during the past 24 hours to over 48 square kilometres. Dry conditions are also not helping.

“It's a very good environment for fires to start,” she said noting campers should consult with parks and municipalities to see if fire bans are in place. “It is hot and dry and the fire hazard is high to extreme.”

Evacuation orders have been issued for the Key Harbour and Killarney areas, as well as an area from the western and northern borders of the French River Provincial Park. No evacuations had been ordered for Renfrew County.

Meanwhile, personnel, equipment and aircraft have joined the firefighting efforts from British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Alberta, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland, Northwest Territories and the U.S. states of Wisconsin and Minnesota.

“We are bringing in as many resources as possible,” added Chenard.

While MNR expects significant smoke to cover the Highway 17 corridor again, motorists are asked to consult the Ministry of Transportation's 511 website at: 511on.ca.