Arrest made in Bronx Street stabbing

Members of the Ontario Provincial Police Crime Unit were investigating a scene on Bronx Street in Pembroke's west end over the weekend.

Police confirmed Monday that two men were involved in an altercation Friday night involving an edged weapon. One of the men suffered undisclosed stab wounds and was rushed by County of Renfrew paramedics to the Pembroke Regional Hospital. The second male is currently in custody awaiting a bail hearing.

Police have not named the suspect or stated any charges resulting from the incident. Bronx Street was the scene of a fatal assault in June 2009 that resulted in the death of 21-year-old Adam William Kalincak. Brian Parker was sentenced to two-years in a federal prison for manslaughter.