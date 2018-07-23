City to replace street lights in Pembroke downtown

City council has approved spending $146,322 to replace 14 street lights in the downtown core.

During their July committee meeting last week, council was informed by staff that as a result of aging, there have been ongoing issues with the existing square street light poles and the shoe box style lights within the downtown core, mainly on Pembroke Street West.

“The project to replace the existing street lights would be contracted to Ottawa River Power Corporation for the supply and installation of the full assemblies,” explained operations manager Brian Lewis. “This will allow for greater scheduling and coordination of power requirements and confirmation of existing circuits.”

Council was asked to consider maintaining the present configuration which includes the

bronze metal street light pole, the LED roadway head with decorative top bracket, the LED Pedestrian head (luminare) with decorative mid bracket, banner arms and decorative base components, or go with options. Those options would see the base and banners removed or a bare pole with the LED roadway head only, however, the city would be able to replace up to 20 streetlights this year.

As part of their deliberations, council reviewed a letter from the Pembroke Business Improvement Area asking the city to maintain the complete light assembly. In the correspondence, PBIA manager Heather Sutherland said that making downtown brighter will cause people to feel safer and more secure as pedestrians and businesses are their top priority.

“Understanding that LED lighting is cut-off lighting and will only shine forward, not backward, the PBIA would like to see the pedestrian lights included in any new installation on main street,” Sutherland stated. “This way we get the light on the street, as well as on the sidewalks.”

Sutherland noted that part of the downtown’s beautification programming is to have banners in the spring and summer months, and lit decor in the winter months. She stated the PBIA would like the decorative electrical circuit and the banner arms to remain, as they are on other downtown streets, for beautification efforts.

Deputy Mayor Ron Gervais said he couldn’t support options that would have lighting directional shining on the street only and not the sidewalks. He said that all too often residents have voiced concerns about shopping in the evenings downtown.

“What I am more concerned about is the safety of the individuals,” said Gervais. “The lights are required over the sidewalks.”

Lewis noted that this project would not include the replacement of traffic signals or

the poles for traffic signals.

“Traffic signal replacements are very expensive and are planned to be incorporated into the reconstruction of the downtown connectors, or as an individual project if required in the future,” Lewis explained. “A lighting analysis will be conducted prior to order of the street lights to confirm the location meets standards, and the number of installations

or scope lengths could change slightly from the proposed design.”

The 2018 Capital Budget had allocated $150,000 for downtown street light replacement program.