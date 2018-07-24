Chris Pleau seeking seat on LV council

The race for a spot on Laurentian Valley council just got larger as Chris Pleau has placed his hat into the ring.

Having resided in the township for the past 15 years with his family, Pleau said that he is very passionate about his community and is pleased to put my name forward for the position of councillor in Laurentian Valley.

The first-time political candidate said that he wants to become a town councillor because he is very much interested in what is happening within the municipality and would like to support the township’s future growth.

“I’d like to thank all past councils for their service to our community, and for a job well done. But I believe there is always room for improvement and that we can do a better job promoting the things that make us great, and why we all choose to live in the Ottawa Valley,” said Pleau.

As for what he can contribute to council, Pleau said that he is a very open-minded individual who will bring fresh ideas to council and will be ready to ask the right questions in order to successfully serve the township’s needs.

“I’ll bring a fresh perspective along with new ideas, a thirty year background in construction and business and the ability to execute projects,” said Pleau. “I believe in collaboration, working with the staff, the community, and other council members to ensure that Laurentian Valley is moving forward in a positive direction.”

If elected, Pleau said that one of his primary goals will be to expand recreational and cultural opportunities by capitalizing on the township’s bountiful parks and recreation centres.

“Having a keen interest in sports, community clubs, parks, recreation and leisure activities, I’m looking forward to working with council as we continue to expand opportunities for the young, as well as those who are young at heart,” he said.

In Laurentian Valley, voting at advance polls and internet voting starts October 12. Paper ballots will still be an option for the official voting day on October 22. Please call or text me if you have questions about how to cast your ballot, or if you need transportation to a voting location: 613-717-5494.

