Pursuing accountability, economic growth and sustainable recreation, Deputy Mayor Ron Gervais is seeking a third term on Pembroke city council.

A long-time resident of the city who has practiced law here for 18 years, Gervais garnered the most votes in the 2010 and 2014 elections to become deputy mayor. He adds he will continue to be a strong voice for taxpayers.

“I want to thank residents for the overwhelming support in the last election and for their continued support,” says Gervais. “I will make it my ongoing goal to make council more accountable to my fellow taxpayers in the City of Pembroke.”

In addition to assisting his clients with their legal affairs, Gervais is involved in many local community charities and organizations. He has chaired the Pembroke Handi Bus, Pembroke Police Services Board and Knights of Columbus, as well as served as president of the Kiwanis Club of Pembroke. He is a former vice-president of Renfrew County Law Association. In the last term, he chaired the finance and administration committee. Gervais and his wife, Karen, have three children, Cole, Kirsten and Kaylin.

If re-elected, Gervais says he will leverage new economic tools to expedite the growth in the Pembroke economy and encourage commercial, industrial and residential development. He pledges to continue to hold council accountable with recorded votes on serious issues.

“I believe in standing behind how I vote and encourage anyone to look at the recorded votes and share how all councillors voted on any specific issue,” Gervais adds. “I believe in developing a sustainable recreation plan that includes a new pool fostering support from community organizations, neighbouring municipalities and grants from the federal and provincial governments.”

The deputy mayor wants to re-negotiate the water/sewer agreement with Laurentian Valley fostering a new equitable relationship and will seek more infrastructure rehabilitation with the emphasis on street repairs, water services, sewers and storm sewers. Gervais says he will promote improved communication and co-operation with strategic partners by holding regular meetings, as well as renegotiate cost sharing agreements with neighbouring municipalities. He also wants to advance community mobilization and public safety through the police services board, ensure succession planning within the city's staff and keep the pressure on four-laning Highway 17 to Pembroke.

Over the past term, Gervais says council has been successful advancing and delivering on the revitalization of the downtown core, developing a strong, revitalized economic development department with new tools to foster and enhance the economy of the city.

“This was a very successful term,” says Gervais. “We have made some significant progress in the city of Pembroke.”

Council ensured investment in infrastructure which saw significant improvements to Boundary Road, Nelson Street, Paul Martin Drive, Pembroke Street East, Eganville Road and Everett Street, he added. Among those projects were the rejuvenation of the Indian River bridge, enhancement of the McGee Lift Station and the construction of a new fire hall to replace the antiquated Victoria Street station and reduce overhead of the three existing fire department facilities. Council also ushered in a new sign bylaw and implemented commercial vacancy rebate reform. More importantly, Gervais feels he has continually ensured city council was responsible, accountable and transparent in their deliberations.