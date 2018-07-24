Suspect named in Bronx St. stabbing

Police have charged a man in connection with a stabbing in Pembroke's west end last Friday night.

Following an altercation between two males on Bronx Street, 39-year-old Raymond Griffith has been charged with one count of assault causing bodily harm. The Ontario Provincial Police Crime Unit is continuing its investigation. Griffith's next court appearance is July 31.

Police have released few details surrounding the incident which forced the closure of Bronx Street on the evening of July 20. Residents in the area described a major police presence and reported seeing a male being taken into custody in handcuffs. Police have confirmed that a 28-year-old male victim was transported by Renfrew County Paramedics to Pembroke Regional Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.